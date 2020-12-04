Anat R. Admati is the George G.C. Parker Professor of Finance and Economics at Stanford University Graduate School of Business (GSB), a Director of the GSB Corporations and Society Initiative, and a senior fellow at Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. She has written extensively on information dissemination in financial markets, portfolio management, financial contracting, corporate governance and banking. Admati’s current research, teaching and advocacy focus on the complex interactions between business, law, and policy with focus on governance and accountability. Since 2010, Admati has been active in the policy debate on financial regulations. She is the co-author, with Martin Hellwig, of the award-winning and highly acclaimed book The Bankers’ New Clothes: What’s Wrong with Banking and What to Do about It (Princeton University Press, 2013; bankersnewclothes.com). In 2014, she was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world and by Foreign Policy Magazine as among 100 global thinkers. Admati holds BSc from the Hebrew University, MA, MPhil and PhD from Yale University, and an honorary doctorate from University of Zurich. She is a fellow of the Econometric Society, the recipient of multiple fellowships, research grants, and paper recognition, and is a past board member of the American Finance Association. She has served on a number of editorial boards and is a member of the FDIC’s Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee, a former member of the CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee, and a former visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund.
“Start with the basics, such as ensuring better controls to prevent fraud, deception, reckless practices, and political activities against the public interest,”
"I view all engagements, including with a satirical series, as a form of teaching and contribution to the public discourse.”
Title
Cited By
Year
A theory of intraday patterns: Volume and price variability
4301
1988
The Bankers' New Clothes: What's Wrong with Banking and What to Do about It-Updated Edition
1538
2014
Robust financial contracting and the role of venture capitalists
1149
1994
Large shareholder activism, risk sharing, and financial market equilibrium
1098
1994
Fallacies, irrelevant facts, and myths in the discussion of capital regulation: Why bank equity is not expensive
1052
2010
A noisy rational expectations equilibrium for multi-asset securities markets
900
1985
The “Wall Street Walk” and shareholder activism: Exit as a form of voice
770
2009
Forcing firms to talk: Financial disclosure regulation and externalities
629
2000
Strategic delay in bargaining
492
1987
Does it all add up? Benchmarks and the compensation of active portfolio managers
475
1997
Joint projects without commitment
411
1991
A monopolistic market for information
386
1986
On timing and selectivity
383
1986
Divide and conquer: A theory of intraday and day-of-the-week mean effects
317
1989
Fallacies, irrelevant facts, and myths in the discussion of capital regulation: Why bank equity is not socially expensive
299
2013
Corporations do not vote in elections, but their impact on democratic societies is immense.
04-Dec-2020 09:00:02 AM EST
“Banks are interesting, because obviously, as their robber said when asked, ‘Why did you rob the bank?’ he said, ‘That’s where the money is,’”
"Capitalism can work if the rules are well-designed and effective"
- IT'S CORRUPTION, NOT SOCIALISM, THAT BROUGHT DOWN VENEZUELA
"This bill is sad commentary on the financialization of our economy. Instead of addressing the most urgent issues and directly helping those who need it the most, it prioritizes corporations and their investors, which is deeply misguided policy."
- Stanford Economics & Finance Professors Speak Out on Impact of Congress' Coronavirus Relief Bill