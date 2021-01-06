André Taylor, PhD

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Associate Professor

Expertise: Chemical Engineeringbiomolecular engineeringNanomaterialsSemiconductor ProcessingMicrosystemsEnergy Conversion and StorageMicro Energy ConversionCatalysis

Professional Preparation
• B.S. Chemical Engineering, High Honors, University of Missouri – Rolla, December 1995
• M.S. Chemical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, May 2000
• Ph.D. Chemical Engineering, University of Michigan, May 2005

Employment
2018-present Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, New York University
2014-2015 Martin Luther King Jr., Visiting Associate Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2013-2017 Associate Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Yale University
2008- 2013 Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, Yale University
2007-2008 Research Scientist, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Michigan
2005-2007 Research Investigator, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Michigan

Selected Academic and Professional Honors
Smith-Cotton High School Academic Hall of Fame (1 of 3 first inaugural inductees) 2013
Yale Junior Faculty Fellowship 2011-2012
PECASE - Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (2011)
Yale Arthur Greer Memorial Prize for Outstanding Scholarly Publication or Research 2011
NSF CAREER Award (2010) One of < 5% of recipients in their first year of eligibility
Dr. Theophilus Sorrell Fellow (National Organization of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers) 2003
Professional and Academic Memberships
Electrochemical Society (ECS)
American Chemical Society (ACS)
Material Research Society (MRS)
National Soc. of Black Engineers (Yale Dean)
Resident Fellow Yale Trumbull College
American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE)
(Secretary/Treasurer CRE Division)
Tau Beta Pi (Engineering Honor Society)
Yale Black Graduate Network (Faculty Advisor)
Eagle Scout (National Eagle Scout Association)

Title

Cited By

Year

Polymer bulk heterojunction solar cells employing Förster resonance energy transfer

340

2013

Record High Efficiency Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube/Silicon p–n Junction Solar Cells

204

2013

Bulk metallic glass nanowire architecture for electrochemical applications

184

2011

Inkjet printing of carbon supported platinum 3-D catalyst layers for use in fuel cells

153

2007

Varietal differences in the total and enantiomeric composition of theanine in tea

151

1997

Development of omniphobic desalination membranes using a charged electrospun nanofiber scaffold

140

2016

Layer‐by‐Layer Assembly of Cross‐Functional Semi‐transparent MXene‐Carbon Nanotubes Composite Films for Next‐Generation Electromagnetic Interference Shielding

134

2018

High‐Performance Nanostructured Membrane Electrode Assemblies for Fuel Cells Made by Layer‐By‐Layer Assembly of Carbon Nanocolloids

121

2007

Solution-processed titanium carbide MXene films examined as highly transparent conductors

97

2016

Perovskite solar cells with a DMSO-treated PEDOT: PSS hole transport layer exhibit higher photovoltaic performance and enhanced durability

96

2017

Heterogeneous WSx/WO3 Thorn-Bush Nanofiber Electrodes for Sodium-Ion Batteries

93

2016

Development and electrochemical studies of membrane electrode assemblies for polymer electrolyte alkaline fuel cells using FAA membrane and ionomer

91

2013

Fuel cell membrane electrode assemblies fabricated by layer‐by‐layer electrostatic self‐assembly techniques

89

2008

Structurally Deformed MoS2 for Electrochemically Stable, Thermally Resistant, and Highly Efficient Hydrogen Evolution Reaction

86

2017

A high power density miniaturized microbial fuel cell having carbon nanotube anodes

86

2015

Silver palladium core–shell electrocatalyst supported on MWNTs for ORR in alkaline media

84

2013

Heme biomolecule as redox mediator and oxygen shuttle for efficient charging of lithium-oxygen batteries

79

2016

Catalyst and electrolyte synergy in Li–O 2 batteries

79

2014

Raman spectroscopy in lithium–oxygen battery systems

77

2015

Improved efficiency of smooth and aligned single walled carbon nanotube/silicon hybrid solar cells

77

2013

Renewable-Energy Pioneer Among Most Inspiring Black Scientists in America

André Taylor, associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, has been honored by the Community of Scholars as one of 1,000 Inspiring Black scientists in America. The list is published by the Cell Press Cell Mentor, a professional site for scientists and researchers.
06-Jan-2021 12:05:06 PM EST

“Thirty percent of US industrial CO2 emissions comes from the chemical industry, and 93% of the chemical processes use fossil fuel heat. We're talking about changing a whole industry that also involves a huge societal impact, encompassing 70,000 products, and 25% of the US gross domestic product.”

- https://spectrum.ieee.org/green-tech/conservation/nyu-spearheads-project-to-help-chemical-industry-go-green

" [Research] suggests that spray coating the PCBM ETL could have broad appeal toward improving the efficiency baseline of perovskite solar cells and providing an ideal platform for record-breaking p-i-n perovskite solar cells in the near future."

- https://www.thechemicalengineer.com/news/spray-coating-solar-cells-improves-efficiency/

