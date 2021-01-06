Professional Preparation • B.S. Chemical Engineering, High Honors, University of Missouri – Rolla, December 1995 • M.S. Chemical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, May 2000 • Ph.D. Chemical Engineering, University of Michigan, May 2005 Employment 2018-present Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, New York University 2014-2015 Martin Luther King Jr., Visiting Associate Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology 2013-2017 Associate Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Yale University 2008- 2013 Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, Yale University 2007-2008 Research Scientist, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Michigan 2005-2007 Research Investigator, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Michigan Selected Academic and Professional Honors Smith-Cotton High School Academic Hall of Fame (1 of 3 first inaugural inductees) 2013 Yale Junior Faculty Fellowship 2011-2012 PECASE - Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (2011) Yale Arthur Greer Memorial Prize for Outstanding Scholarly Publication or Research 2011 NSF CAREER Award (2010) One of < 5% of recipients in their first year of eligibility Dr. Theophilus Sorrell Fellow (National Organization of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers) 2003 Professional and Academic Memberships Electrochemical Society (ECS) American Chemical Society (ACS) Material Research Society (MRS) National Soc. of Black Engineers (Yale Dean) Resident Fellow Yale Trumbull College American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) (Secretary/Treasurer CRE Division) Tau Beta Pi (Engineering Honor Society) Yale Black Graduate Network (Faculty Advisor) Eagle Scout (National Eagle Scout Association)