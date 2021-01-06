Professional Preparation • B.S. Chemical Engineering, High Honors, University of Missouri – Rolla, December 1995 • M.S. Chemical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, May 2000 • Ph.D. Chemical Engineering, University of Michigan, May 2005 Employment 2018-present Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, New York University 2014-2015 Martin Luther King Jr., Visiting Associate Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology 2013-2017 Associate Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Yale University 2008- 2013 Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, Yale University 2007-2008 Research Scientist, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Michigan 2005-2007 Research Investigator, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Michigan Selected Academic and Professional Honors Smith-Cotton High School Academic Hall of Fame (1 of 3 first inaugural inductees) 2013 Yale Junior Faculty Fellowship 2011-2012 PECASE - Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (2011) Yale Arthur Greer Memorial Prize for Outstanding Scholarly Publication or Research 2011 NSF CAREER Award (2010) One of < 5% of recipients in their first year of eligibility Dr. Theophilus Sorrell Fellow (National Organization of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers) 2003 Professional and Academic Memberships Electrochemical Society (ECS) American Chemical Society (ACS) Material Research Society (MRS) National Soc. of Black Engineers (Yale Dean) Resident Fellow Yale Trumbull College American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) (Secretary/Treasurer CRE Division) Tau Beta Pi (Engineering Honor Society) Yale Black Graduate Network (Faculty Advisor) Eagle Scout (National Eagle Scout Association)
Title
Cited By
Year
Polymer bulk heterojunction solar cells employing Förster resonance energy transfer
340
2013
Record High Efficiency Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube/Silicon p–n Junction Solar Cells
204
2013
Bulk metallic glass nanowire architecture for electrochemical applications
184
2011
Inkjet printing of carbon supported platinum 3-D catalyst layers for use in fuel cells
153
2007
Varietal differences in the total and enantiomeric composition of theanine in tea
151
1997
Development of omniphobic desalination membranes using a charged electrospun nanofiber scaffold
140
2016
Layer‐by‐Layer Assembly of Cross‐Functional Semi‐transparent MXene‐Carbon Nanotubes Composite Films for Next‐Generation Electromagnetic Interference Shielding
134
2018
High‐Performance Nanostructured Membrane Electrode Assemblies for Fuel Cells Made by Layer‐By‐Layer Assembly of Carbon Nanocolloids
121
2007
Solution-processed titanium carbide MXene films examined as highly transparent conductors
97
2016
Perovskite solar cells with a DMSO-treated PEDOT: PSS hole transport layer exhibit higher photovoltaic performance and enhanced durability
96
2017
Heterogeneous WSx/WO3 Thorn-Bush Nanofiber Electrodes for Sodium-Ion Batteries
93
2016
Development and electrochemical studies of membrane electrode assemblies for polymer electrolyte alkaline fuel cells using FAA membrane and ionomer
91
2013
Fuel cell membrane electrode assemblies fabricated by layer‐by‐layer electrostatic self‐assembly techniques
89
2008
Structurally Deformed MoS2 for Electrochemically Stable, Thermally Resistant, and Highly Efficient Hydrogen Evolution Reaction
86
2017
A high power density miniaturized microbial fuel cell having carbon nanotube anodes
86
2015
Silver palladium core–shell electrocatalyst supported on MWNTs for ORR in alkaline media
84
2013
Heme biomolecule as redox mediator and oxygen shuttle for efficient charging of lithium-oxygen batteries
79
2016
Catalyst and electrolyte synergy in Li–O 2 batteries
79
2014
Raman spectroscopy in lithium–oxygen battery systems
77
2015
Improved efficiency of smooth and aligned single walled carbon nanotube/silicon hybrid solar cells
77
2013
André Taylor, associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, has been honored by the Community of Scholars as one of 1,000 Inspiring Black scientists in America. The list is published by the Cell Press Cell Mentor, a professional site for scientists and researchers.
06-Jan-2021 12:05:06 PM EST
“Thirty percent of US industrial CO2 emissions comes from the chemical industry, and 93% of the chemical processes use fossil fuel heat. We're talking about changing a whole industry that also involves a huge societal impact, encompassing 70,000 products, and 25% of the US gross domestic product.”
- https://spectrum.ieee.org/green-tech/conservation/nyu-spearheads-project-to-help-chemical-industry-go-green
" [Research] suggests that spray coating the PCBM ETL could have broad appeal toward improving the efficiency baseline of perovskite solar cells and providing an ideal platform for record-breaking p-i-n perovskite solar cells in the near future."
- https://www.thechemicalengineer.com/news/spray-coating-solar-cells-improves-efficiency/