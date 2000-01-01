Dr. Andrea Mraz Nelson, Clinical Assistant Professor and Dean's Fellow for High Impact Practices, teaches online courses in the Health Sciences and Administration department including Medical Terminology, Gerontology, Health Ethics and Professionalism, and Current Issues in the Health Sciences. Dr. Nelson has been teaching at UWF since 2013, first as an adjunct instructor then, as of 2015, a full-time faculty member. She has worked as a physical therapist for 21 years and taps into her clinical background to share real-world learning experiences with her students. She received the Geriatric Certified Specialist designation from the American Physical Therapy Association and is also a Certified Lymphedema Therapist. Dr. Nelson received her B.S. degree in psychology from Florida State University, M.S. degree in physical therapy from University of Alabama at Birmingham and her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from University of South Alabama. She also completed a year-long faculty scholar program in geriatrics at the UAB Geriatric Education Center in 2016. She is a Quality Matters certified online instructor.