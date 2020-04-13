Dr. Andrew Barnard is the director of the Great Lakes Research Center and an associate professor of Mechanical Engineering-Engineering Mechanics at Michigan Technological University, where he has been a faculty member since 2014. He previously was a research associate at the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State University for eight years. He received his BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Tech in 2002 and 2004, respectively. He received a Ph.D. in Acoustics from Penn State University in 2010. Dr. Barnard is Board Certified by the Institute for Noise Control Engineering (INCE) and is a Certified LabVIEW Developer (CLD). Dr. Barnard has interests in acoustics, noise control, and vibration, as well as water resources and marine technology. Currently, he is interested in the commercialization of thermoacoustic thin-film loudspeakers made from carbon nanotubes (CNT). He is also interested in noise control methods for underwater electro-mechanical machines, such as electric motors and actuators. Though-ice acoustic propagation and on-ice source localization and tracking using machine learning are another current areas of study for Dr. Barnard. Finally, he is interested in the implementation of the maritime autonomous vehicles in commercial and defense applications.
“In looking at their refrigerated trucks in the garage, they thought, ‘Why can’t we make those heated trucks that can sanitize PPE?'”
“We’ve seen do-it-yourself versions using food dehydrators and kitchen ovens, but we wanted one much bigger,” because that's what the COVID-19 crisis demands, Barnard said.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Measurement of sound transmission loss using a modified four microphone impedance tube
|
31
|
2004
|
Feasibility of a high-powered carbon nanotube thin-film loudspeaker
|
25
|
2013
|
Experimental quantification of the true efficiency of carbon nanotube thin-film thermophones
|
22
|
2016
|
Advancements toward a high-power, carbon nanotube, thin-film loudspeaker
|
21
|
2014
|
Performance of hard disk drives in high noise environments
|
19
|
2017
|
Evaluation of crowd noise in Beaver Stadium during a 2009 Penn State football game
|
11
|
2010
|
Near field acoustic holography measurements of carbon nanotube thin film speakers
|
10
|
2016
|
Background and development of a high-powered carbon nanotube thin-film loudspeaker
|
10
|
2012
|
Underwater measurement of narrowband sound power and directivity using Supersonic Intensity in Reverberant Environments
|
10
|
2012
|
Airframe structural damage detection: A non-linear structural surface intensity based technique
|
9
|
2011
|
A proposed correction for incident sound intensity distribution for diffuse field panel excitation and transmission loss simulations
|
8
|
2014
|
Noise levels during college football games and associated effects on players and fans
|
8
|
2008
|
A comparison of acoustic absorption coefficient measurements from the in-situ method with traditional methods
|
7
|
2004
|
Development of an airframe intensity based structural health monitoring system
|
6
|
2010
|
Multi-physics simulation of ultra-lightweight carbon nanotube speakers
|
5
|
2017
|
Design and implementation of a shielded underwater vector sensor for laboratory environments
|
5
|
2011
|
Evaluation of crowd noise levels during college football games
|
5
|
2011
|
Development of a set of structural acoustic teaching demonstrations using a simply-supported plate
|
4
|
2014
|
Power transmission coefficients based on wavenumber processing of experimental modal analysis data for bolted honeycomb sandwich panels
|
4
|
2010
|
Measuring sound power and directivity of a submerged cylinder in a reverberant water tank using intensity based nearfield acoustic holography techniques
|
4
|
2006
“There are lots of different sanitizing methods for decontaminating methods out there. We chose to go with thermal because it’s very rapid to manufacture, it’s relatively inexpensive and the parts are available. You don’t have to have a Ph.D. or MD to design and make these units. You’ve to be good at HVAC and have an electrician on board.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 30, 2020: New tech from engineers, assessing the recession
“One way to help our front-line health workers is to provide some semblance of decontamination between reuses of PPE, even though the PPE is not made for that.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 30, 2020: New tech from engineers, assessing the recession