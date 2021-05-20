Andrew Ching is a professor in the Carey Business School at the Johns Hopkins University, where he is jointly appointed to the Department of Economics and the Bloomberg School of Public Health. He is currently serving as an Associate Editor for Management Science, and a member of editorial boards for Marketing Science and Journal of Marketing Research. His research focuses on developing new empirical structural models and estimation methods to understand the forward-looking, strategic, learning and bounded rational behavior of consumers and firms. He has applied these methods to several industries including prescription drugs, nursing homes, payment methods, retail banking, peer-to-peer lending, and video games. He has published in Econometrica, Mangement Science, Marketing Science, Journal of Banking and Finance, Journal of Applied Econometrics, and others. He has received Young Economist Award from the European Economic Association, Honorable Mention of Dick Wittink Prize Award, and several major research grants from Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council in Canada.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Payment card rewards programs and consumer payment choice
|
227
|
2010
|
Bayesian estimation of dynamic discrete choice models
|
191
|
2009
|
Consumer learning and heterogeneity: Dynamics of demand for prescription drugs after patent expiration
|
189
|
2010
|
Invited Paper—Learning Models: An Assessment of Progress, Challenges, and New Developments
|
144
|
2013
|
A DYNAMIC OLIGOPOLY STRUCTURAL MODEL FOR THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG MARKET AFTER PATENT EXPIRATION*
|
133
|
2010
|
The effects of detailing on prescribing decisions under quality uncertainty
|
110
|
2010
|
Understanding firm, physician and consumer choice behavior in the pharmaceutical industry
|
94
|
2005
|
Measuring the informative and persuasive roles of detailing on prescribing decisions
|
93
|
2012
|
The price consideration model of brand choice
|
78
|
2009
|
Dynamic demand for new and used durable goods without physical depreciation: The case of japanese video games
|
57
|
2019
|
A practitioner’s guide to bayesian estimation of discrete choice dynamic programming models
|
50
|
2012
|
Dynamics of consumer adoption of financial innovation: The case of ATM cards
|
44
|
2014
|
Dynamic equilibrium in the US prescription drug market after patent expiration
|
41
|
2000
|
The effects of publicity on demand: The case of anti-cholesterol drugs
|
38
|
2016
|
A simple method to estimate the roles of learning, inventories and category consideration in consumer choice
|
35
|
2014
|
Recent advances in structural econometric modeling: Dynamics, product positioning and entry
|
34
|
2005
|
Quantifying the Impacts of Limited Supply: The Case of Nursing Homes
|
28
|
2015
|
Identification and estimation of forward-looking behavior: The case of consumer stockpiling
|
25
|
2020
|
Empirical models of learning dynamics: A survey of recent developments
|
24
|
2017
|
Challenges to evidence-based prescribing in clinical practice
|
21
|
2008
To gauge the popularity, quality, and durability of a consumer product, Professor Andrew Ching of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School came up with the idea of examining the “inter-purchase” periods for products – that is, the amount of time between one purchase of a product and then the next purchase of the same item to replenish the supply.
