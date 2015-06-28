Andrew J. Gerber, MD, PhD, is medical director and CEO of the Austen Riggs Center and an associate clinical professor in the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center. He is an associate clinical professor at the Child Study Center, Yale University. He is an adjunct associate professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences in the College of Natural Sciences at University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is the former co-director of the Sackler Parent-Infant Program at Columbia University, former director of the MRI Research Program at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, and former director of research at the Columbia University Center for Psychoanalytic Training and Research. While in New York, he also had a private psychoanalytic practice. Dr. Gerber completed a PhD in psychology at the Anna Freud Centre and University College London where he studied with Peter Fonagy and Joseph Sandler, investigating the process and outcome of psychoanalysis and psychoanalytic psychotherapy in young adults. He completed his medical and psychiatric training at Harvard Medical School, Cambridge Hospital, and Weill Cornell and Columbia medical schools and his psychoanalytic training at Columbia. He trained as a research fellow with Bradley Peterson at the New York State Psychiatric Institute in brain imaging and child psychiatry. He has published and received grants in the areas of developmental psychopathology, attachment, and functional neuroimaging of dynamic processes, including social cognition and transference. He has also been involved in planning and teaching psychoanalytic research as head of the Science Department at the American Psychoanalytic Association and chair of the Committee on Scientific Activities, secretary of the Psychoanalytic Psychodynamic Research Society, and a member of the psychotherapy research committees of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Dr. Gerber is married to Andrea Gerber, PhD, who is a clinical psychologist. They have two young daughters, Samantha and Lila. Dr. Gerber’s published scholarship shows his deep passion for research. For a list (and downloadable copies) of Dr. Gerber's publications, see: http://www.researchgate.net/profile/Andrew_Gerber