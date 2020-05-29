Dr. Andrew M. Evens is a physician-scientist at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, where he is Associate Director for Clinical Services and Director of the Lymphoma Program. In addition, he is the Medical Director of the Oncology Service Line for the RWJBarnabas Health system. Dr. Evens completed a Hematology/Oncology fellowship at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he was also Director of Translational Therapeutics. Prior to his Rutgers Cancer Institute appointment, Dr. Evens served as Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Tufts Medical Center and as Director of the Tufts Cancer Center in Boston, MA. Dr. Evens is an associate editor for the British Journal of Haematology and serves on the editorial board for the Journal of Clinical Oncology. My clinical expertise and research interests are fully dedicated to the field of lymphoma (i.e., Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma). Over the past 15+ years, I have been the principal investigator of more than 80 national and international cancer clinical trials that have included phase I, II, and III studies, many which have been “investigator-initiated” trials studying new and novel targeted agents for the treatment of lymphoid malignancies. In addition to my clinical research, I also manage a translational laboratory studying the biology of lymphoma and to discover new and novel treatments for patients. Collectively, my research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the NCI since 2005. This has resulted in 200+ research abstracts at national and international cancer research symposiums, 150+ manuscripts in peer-reviewed publications, and 20+ book chapters all with an emphasis on the biology, prognosis, and treatment of lymphoma. My involvement in the advancement of cancer research has also included leadership roles in academic journals, symposiums, cancer advocacy groups, and international committees. I was an associate editor for the British Journal of Haematology and on the editorial board for the Journal of Clinical Oncology and am the inaugural editor in chief for the open access journal, eJHaem. I am a core member of the Hodgkin Lymphoma Working Group for the NIH/NCI Steering Committee and I have been a member of several additional clinical and scientific committees for the NIH, NCI, Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the ECOG/ACRIN group. Furthermore, I am Co-Chair of the Lymphoma Committee for the ECOG-ACRIN cancer research group and am honored to be an elected member of the North American Scientific Advisory Board for the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) New Jersey Chapter. Finally, I am involved and help lead a multitude of regional, national, and international educational forums and events. Positions: Associate Director for Clinical Services at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Medical Director of the Oncology Service Line, RWJBarnabas Health Director, Lymphoma Program, Division of Blood Disorders Clinical Expertise: Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma (all types), chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and autologous hematopoietic stem cell (or bone marrow) transplantation. Research Interests: Lymphoma (Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other lymphoid malignancies Clinical trials Translational studies, including lymphoma biology and drug discovery Systems biology and biomarker analyses Lymphoma epidemiology Health Outcomes, including Pharmacovigilance and Decision Making I am thrilled to be a member of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (CINJ) as the Associate Director for Clinical Services, Medical Director of the Oncology Service Line for RWJBarnabas Health, and Director of the Lymphoma Program. Rutgers Cancer Institute is unique in that it is New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. Our mission is to deliver integrated cancer care across the health system with access to academic expertise and innovative cancer therapies not available elsewhere in the state.
20-Oct-2020 10:05:16 AM EDT
Minimizing your exposure to COVID-19 doesn’t require sacrificing cancer care or preventive services. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health are taking extra precautions to ensure that patients can continue to receive exceptional care close to home.
01-Jun-2020 08:00:26 AM EDT
Findings and the development of a new international consortium known as HoLISTIC are being shared as part of a poster presentation at the virtual 2020 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting taking place this week.
29-May-2020 04:05:28 PM EDT
"In early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma, the continuing discussion still today revolves around the decision-making process of whether the recommendation is for combined modality therapy—in other words, chemotherapy, followed by consolidative radiotherapy—or chemotherapy alone".
"We saw that, versus giving concurrent therapy, giving sequential, we saw much less neurotoxicity. At the end of the day, we were quite pleased to see a progression‑free survival rate in older patients almost comparable to younger patients, with progression‑free survival rate in the 80% range".