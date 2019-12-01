Andrew Norton is director of IIED. He is an applied anthropologist who works to promote social and environmental justice. His career spans both research and operational roles in academic and development contexts. He has worked extensively on the social dimensions of climate change, poverty, gender and social analysis, social policy and human rights in development practice. Andrew has experience of working in Africa, Asia and Latin America. He currently oversees the full range of IIED's policy and action research activities; particularly focused on the politics and social dimensions of climate change and climate action. Expertise: Climate change; natural resource governance; social policy; social inclusion; human rights; poverty; gender; social analysis; and urban social change.