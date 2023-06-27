Andrew Vander Yacht, Ph.D. in Natural Resources from The University of Tennessee, 2018

Andrew Vander Yacht, Ph.D. in Natural Resources from The University of Tennessee, 2018

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Expertise: Wildfiresforest managementFire ecologyfire managementforest biodiversityfire and fuel ecologyforest regenerationSilviculture

Dr. Vander Yacht coordinates the Applied Forest & Fire Ecology Lab (AFFEL) at SUNY ESF which seeks to address threats to forest resources by: 1) understanding the effects of disturbance on forest structure, composition, distribution, & function, 2) integrating this knowledge into the design of modern forest management strategies, tactics, & tools, & 3) testing efficacy through application. The AFFEL explores the hypothesis that disturbance is the key to forest resilience in the face of modern stressors. More specific interests within this broad theme include:


    

  • Restoring disturbance-dependent components of forest biodiversity
  • Effects of disturbance on the adaptive capacity of forests
  • Fire and fuel ecology and management in the Eastern USA
  • Microbial plant-soil(-fire) feedbacks & forest regeneration
  • Oak (Quercus spp.) and pine (Pinus spp.) ecology and silviculture
  • Mechanical, chemical, and fire control of American beech competition
  • Ticks, tick-borne disease, and prescribed fire management
  • Relationships between pyrodiversity and biodiversity
  • Traditional ecological knowledge of forest disturbance
“If climate change is actively affecting fire behavior out west, in Northern Canada, who is to say that it will not soon be affecting us here in the Northeast."

"In a forest fire, there's a lot of complete combustion, but also incomplete combustion. So what you end up getting is a lot of byproducts that are not necessarily good for our health, including hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, ammonia, nitrous oxide. These

“The harder that we fight fire, the more risk we are at extreme wildfire behaviors."

Hardwood regeneration in red pine plantations: Thinning and site quality effects on changes in density and species composition from edges to interiors

1

2022

Litter to glitter: promoting herbaceous groundcover and diversity in mid-southern USA oak forests using canopy disturbance and fire

14

2020

Thresholds in woody and herbaceous component co‐existence inform the restoration of a fire‐dependent community

2020

Reversing mesophication effects on understory woody vegetation in Mid-Southern oak forests

21

2019

Fuel dynamics during oak woodland and savanna restoration in the Mid-South USA

8

2018

University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Dept. of Forestry, Wildlife, & Fisheries

2018

Effects of Canopy Disturbance and Fire on Vegetation and Fuel Dynamics in Oak Forests of the Mid-South USA

1

2018

Effects of Canopy Disturbance and Fire on Vegetation and Fuel Dynamics in Oak Forests of the Mid-South USA

2018

Restoration of oak woodlands and savannas in Tennessee using canopy-disturbance, fire-season, and herbicides

14

2017

Vegetation response to canopy disturbance and season of burn during oak woodland and savanna restoration in Tennessee

50

2017

Avian occupancy response to oak woodland and savanna restoration

32

2016

How do I manage for woodlands and savannahs?

2

2016

Bat response to prescribed fire and overstory thinning in hardwood forest on the Cumberland Plateau, Tennessee

68

2016

Vegetation Response to Oak Savanna and Woodland Restoration in the Mid-South USA

2013

Vegetation response to oak savanna and woodland restoration in the Mid-South USA

6

2013

Hardwood Regeneration in Red Pine Plantations: Thinning and Site Quality Effects on Changes in Density and Species Composition from Edges to Interiors

0

WILDLIFE RESPONSE TO OAK ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION

0

