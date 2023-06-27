Dr. Vander Yacht coordinates the Applied Forest & Fire Ecology Lab (AFFEL) at SUNY ESF which seeks to address threats to forest resources by: 1) understanding the effects of disturbance on forest structure, composition, distribution, & function, 2) integrating this knowledge into the design of modern forest management strategies, tactics, & tools, & 3) testing efficacy through application. The AFFEL explores the hypothesis that disturbance is the key to forest resilience in the face of modern stressors. More specific interests within this broad theme include:
“If climate change is actively affecting fire behavior out west, in Northern Canada, who is to say that it will not soon be affecting us here in the Northeast."
"In a forest fire, there's a lot of complete combustion, but also incomplete combustion. So what you end up getting is a lot of byproducts that are not necessarily good for our health, including hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, ammonia, nitrous oxide. These
“The harder that we fight fire, the more risk we are at extreme wildfire behaviors."
Title
Cited By
Year
Hardwood regeneration in red pine plantations: Thinning and site quality effects on changes in density and species composition from edges to interiors
1
2022
Litter to glitter: promoting herbaceous groundcover and diversity in mid-southern USA oak forests using canopy disturbance and fire
14
2020
Thresholds in woody and herbaceous component co‐existence inform the restoration of a fire‐dependent community
2020
Reversing mesophication effects on understory woody vegetation in Mid-Southern oak forests
21
2019
Fuel dynamics during oak woodland and savanna restoration in the Mid-South USA
8
2018
University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Dept. of Forestry, Wildlife, & Fisheries
2018
Effects of Canopy Disturbance and Fire on Vegetation and Fuel Dynamics in Oak Forests of the Mid-South USA
1
2018
Effects of Canopy Disturbance and Fire on Vegetation and Fuel Dynamics in Oak Forests of the Mid-South USA
2018
Restoration of oak woodlands and savannas in Tennessee using canopy-disturbance, fire-season, and herbicides
14
2017
Vegetation response to canopy disturbance and season of burn during oak woodland and savanna restoration in Tennessee
50
2017
Avian occupancy response to oak woodland and savanna restoration
32
2016
How do I manage for woodlands and savannahs?
2
2016
Bat response to prescribed fire and overstory thinning in hardwood forest on the Cumberland Plateau, Tennessee
68
2016
Vegetation Response to Oak Savanna and Woodland Restoration in the Mid-South USA
2013
Vegetation response to oak savanna and woodland restoration in the Mid-South USA
6
2013
Hardwood Regeneration in Red Pine Plantations: Thinning and Site Quality Effects on Changes in Density and Species Composition from Edges to Interiors
0
WILDLIFE RESPONSE TO OAK ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION
0