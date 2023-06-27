Dr. Vander Yacht coordinates the Applied Forest & Fire Ecology Lab (AFFEL) at SUNY ESF which seeks to address threats to forest resources by: 1) understanding the effects of disturbance on forest structure, composition, distribution, & function, 2) integrating this knowledge into the design of modern forest management strategies, tactics, & tools, & 3) testing efficacy through application. The AFFEL explores the hypothesis that disturbance is the key to forest resilience in the face of modern stressors. More specific interests within this broad theme include:

Restoring disturbance-dependent components of forest biodiversity

Effects of disturbance on the adaptive capacity of forests

Fire and fuel ecology and management in the Eastern USA

Microbial plant-soil(-fire) feedbacks & forest regeneration

Oak (Quercus spp.) and pine (Pinus spp.) ecology and silviculture

Mechanical, chemical, and fire control of American beech competition

Ticks, tick-borne disease, and prescribed fire management

Relationships between pyrodiversity and biodiversity

Traditional ecological knowledge of forest disturbance