Andy Hannah is the co-founder, chairman, and chief partnership officer at Othot, a prescriptive analytics firm working with institutions of higher education on enrollment, student success, and advancement goals. Andy is also a senior advisor and faculty member of the International Institute of Analytics and an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh. He is an expert in data analytics; AI; higher education recruitment, retention, and enrollment; curriculum development; and entrepreneurship.
The “birth dearth” of the 2008 economic recession means fewer students will graduate from high school through at least 2032, draining college enrollments and revenues. Admissions research firm, Othot, published a report analyzing how this might affect 454 colleges and universities. As an example, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois – Chicago which are in the same region, will experience the national and regional declines differently because of where they recruit.
16-Feb-2021 06:05:59 AM EST