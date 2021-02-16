The “birth dearth” of the 2008 economic recession means fewer students will graduate from high school through at least 2032, draining college enrollments and revenues. Admissions research firm, Othot, published a report analyzing how this might affect 454 colleges and universities. As an example, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois – Chicago which are in the same region, will experience the national and regional declines differently because of where they recruit.

