Andy Harland, PhD

Loughborough University

Senior Lecturer in Sports Technology

Expertise: Sports TechnologySports Equipmentcomputer modellingFootwearFootballFootball BootsApparelprotective equipment

Andy is world-leading expert in sports equipment design, manufacture and testing. He has done extensive work with FIFA on the World Cup footballs, as well as work in cricket and with some of the world's leading sports brands.

A destructible headform for the assessment of sports impacts

2023

Biosignal-based transferable attention Bi-ConvGRU deep network for hand-gesture recognition towards online upper-limb prosthesis control

2

2022

SARS-CoV-2 viability on sports equipment is limited, and dependent on material composition

5

2022

The Potential for Transmission of Coronaviruses via Sports Equipment; A Cricket Case Study

1

2021

The potential for airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in Sport: A Cricket Case Study

10

2021

SARS-CoV-2 transmission risk from sports equipment (strike)

11

2021

Gesture recognition from bio-signals using hybrid deep neural networks

8

2020

Comparing the aerodynamic behaviour of real footballs to a smooth sphere using tomographic PIV

1

2020

Non-parametric shape optimization of a football boot bottom plate

2020

Novel experimental protocol to capture movement data and predict shot execution in cricket batting

1

2020

Elite players’ perceptions of football playing surfaces: a qualitative study

9

2020

The effect of delivery method on cricket batting upper-body kinematics

3

2020

A method for calibrating a digital image correlation system for full-field strain measurements during large deformations

15

2019

Characterisation of football trajectories for assessing flight performance

3

2019

Relationships between technique and bat speed, post-impact ball speed, and carry distance during a range hitting task in cricket

14

2019

Movement and gesture recognition using deep learning technology

2

2019

Perceived links between playing surfaces and injury: A worldwide study of elite association football players

24

2018

A curve fitting methodology to determine impact location, timing, and instantaneous post-impact ball velocity in cricket batting

11

2018

Movement and gesture recognition using deep learning and wearable-sensor technology

24

2018

The relationships between impact location and post-impact ball speed, bat torsion, and ball direction in cricket batting

15

2018

