Angela K. Shen, ScD, MPH is a public health leader, scientist, and health services researcher. She is a Visiting Research Scientist in the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a retired Captain in the US Public Health Service. Dr. Shen served over 22 years with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health’s National Vaccine Program Office. She also served at USAID in the Bureau of Global Health, leading routine immunizations and has supported the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in Botswana. Dr. Shen is a recognized expert in public health practice, policy, research and FDA-regulation. She specializes in vaccines and immunizations and was a designated federal official for the National Vaccine Advisory Committee. Dr. Shen also served on the adult working group of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Dr. Shen co-founded and co-launched the National Adult and Influenza Immunization Summit (NAIIS) in 2012 with the American Medical Association and the CDC. She also led the NAIIS Quality and Performance Measures Working Group including the development of two new adult composite measures, one for prenatal women and one for adults. These two measures were adopted into the 2019 HEDIS® dataset, one of health care’s most widely used performance measurement tools. She is the recipient of over 13 civilian awards, including the HHS Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service (2006) and the Assistant Secretary for Health’s Special Recognition Award (2008) and 31 Uniformed Service awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal (2017), four Outstanding Service Medals (2017, 2017, 2007, 2007), three Commendation Medals (2017, 2012, 2010), the Surgeon General’s Exemplary Service Medal (2006), the Presidential Unit Citation (2015), the Foreign Duty Award (2004), and the Junior Officer of the Year (2007). In 2014, Dr. Shen was named Loma Linda University School of Public Health Alumnus of the Year.