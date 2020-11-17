Angela K. Shen, ScD, MPH is a public health leader, scientist, and health services researcher. She is a Visiting Research Scientist in the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a retired Captain in the US Public Health Service. Dr. Shen served over 22 years with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health’s National Vaccine Program Office. She also served at USAID in the Bureau of Global Health, leading routine immunizations and has supported the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in Botswana. Dr. Shen is a recognized expert in public health practice, policy, research and FDA-regulation. She specializes in vaccines and immunizations and was a designated federal official for the National Vaccine Advisory Committee. Dr. Shen also served on the adult working group of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Dr. Shen co-founded and co-launched the National Adult and Influenza Immunization Summit (NAIIS) in 2012 with the American Medical Association and the CDC. She also led the NAIIS Quality and Performance Measures Working Group including the development of two new adult composite measures, one for prenatal women and one for adults. These two measures were adopted into the 2019 HEDIS® dataset, one of health care’s most widely used performance measurement tools. She is the recipient of over 13 civilian awards, including the HHS Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service (2006) and the Assistant Secretary for Health’s Special Recognition Award (2008) and 31 Uniformed Service awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal (2017), four Outstanding Service Medals (2017, 2017, 2007, 2007), three Commendation Medals (2017, 2012, 2010), the Surgeon General’s Exemplary Service Medal (2006), the Presidential Unit Citation (2015), the Foreign Duty Award (2004), and the Junior Officer of the Year (2007). In 2014, Dr. Shen was named Loma Linda University School of Public Health Alumnus of the Year.
A group of vaccine experts led by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has published recommendations to ensure equitable distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. The framework, published today in Heath Affairs, focuses on five principles the authors believe would strengthen the current immunization delivery system to ensure equitable access to everyone for whom vaccination is recommended.
To encourage vaccinations now, pediatric offices can employ strategies such as dedicating separate clinic rooms or appointment times for sick visits and well visits; reducing the number of patients on-site at any given time; or having patients check in by phone and receive vaccinations in the parking lot.
"You are prone to potentially seeing measles outbreaks [due to the drop of vaccination during COVID]."
"Clinic locations are kind of working out the kinks of registration and distribution and how to manage, everyday we’re vaccinating more people, so we’ve had the kind of go from 0 to 60 in a really short period of time and we’re expanding strategies in terms of fight for service, so where people can go, as we are waiting in the upcoming months to have more supply than demand which is an inverse of the problem we’ve had before. So in terms of big picture, things should be looking much different as we approach spring and summer."
"Even after vaccination while you may be protected, as you rightly noted – you may still be able to transmit to others. The big take away is that if you want to end this pandemic or get it under control, if you want to get back to life as close to as possible as it was before, then this really requires the collective effort. It’s not just about you, its really about also those around you. Its very analogous to have vaccines themselves work - vaccines are very unique and different than other drugs or medical products, because by taking a vaccination you protect yourself, but by taking a vaccination with a large proportion of your community taking the vaccination, it protects the community at large which is how they’ve claimed the term herd immunity or community immunity."
