Angela Y. Lee joined the marketing faculty at the Kellogg School in 1995 and was named Mechthild Esser Nemmers Professor of Marketing in 2007. Dr. Lee is a consumer psychologist. Her expertise is in consumer learning, goals and emotions. Her research focuses on consumer motivation and affect, cross-cultural consumer psychology, and nonconscious influences of memory on judgment and choice. Her publications appear in both marketing and psychology journals and she is the co-editor of Kellogg on China (Northwestern University Press, 2004). She was the recipient of the 2006 Stanley Reiter Best Paper Award for her research on self-regulation and persuasion, and the 2002 Otto Klineberg Award for the best paper on international and intercultural relations. She is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research, and currently serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Consumer Research and the Journal of Marketing Research. She is a Fellow of the American Psychological Society and a Fellow of the Society of Experimental Social Psychology. Dr. Lee is a Past President of the Association for Consumer Research, a former Board Member of the American Marketing Association, and serves on the board of the Sheth Foundation. At the Kellogg School, Dr. Lee teaches the Behavioral Marketing Science course in the MBA program, and a doctoral seminar on consumer psychology. She has served as the faculty advisor of the Global Initiatives in Management class for China, Japan and South Africa. Dr. Lee is a native of Hong Kong where she worked as a fundraising consultant for nonprofit organizations before entering academia. She received a BBA in Marketing and Travel Industry Management from the University of Hawaii, an MPhil in Economics from the University of Hong Kong, and a PhD in Marketing from the University of Toronto