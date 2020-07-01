Ann Florini, PhD

Ann Florini, PhD

Thunderbird School of Global Management

Clinical Professor

Expertise: Global affairsManagementPublic Policyglobal governance

Ann Florini is a Clinical Professor at the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, where she creates programs for the hub in Washington DC. She is faculty lead for Thunderbird's executive Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Management, a DC-based one-year professional masters launching in January 2020. For the 2018–2019 academic year she was Visiting Professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy. Until June 2018 she was Professor of Public Policy in the School of Social Sciences at Singapore Management University, where she was Academic Director of the Masters of Tri-Sector Collaboration, and was Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. Florini's academic training was at Syracuse University (BA, 1980), Princeton (Master's in Public Affairs, 1983) and at UCLA (Ph.D. in Political Science 1995). She was the founding director of the Centre on Asia and Globalisation at the National University of Singapore from 2006 to 2011. Prior to joining Brookings as a Senior Fellow in 2002, Florini was a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and from 1996 to 1997 she served as research director of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund Project on World Security. She was a senior researcher with the Center for International and Strategic Affairs at UCLA from 1987 to 1992, and from 1983 to 1987 she worked for the United Nations Association of the US, where she created and directed the Project on Multilateral Issues and Institutions.

Florini has spearheaded numerous international projects, including the Global Governance Initiative on behalf of the World Economic Forum (2000-2005) and the International Task Force on Transparency, Initiative for Policy Dialogue, Columbia University (2000-2005).

Title

Cited By

Year

The third force: The rise of transnational civil society

1072

2012

The evolution of international norms

929

1996

The right to know: transparency for an open world

385

2007

The coming democracy: New rules for running a new world

348

2013

The end of secrecy

323

2000

Who governs energy? The challenges facing global energy governance

302

2009

Does the invisible hand need a transparent glove? The politics of transparency

299

2000

What the world needs now?

179

2000

Introduction: The battle over transparency

141

2007

China experiments: From local innovations to national reform

129

2012

Mapping global energy governance

127

2011

Bridging the gaps in global energy governance

120

2011

Increasing transparency in government

81

2002

Business and global governance

75

2003

Who does what?

75

2000

The opening skies: Third-party imaging satellites and US security

57

1988

The International Energy Agency in global energy governance

54

2011

Rising Asian powers and changing global governance

52

2011

Global governance and energy

52

2008

Secrets for Sale: How Commercial Satellite Imagery Will Change the World

48

2000

No Pitches / Articles Found

“Governance” is a much broader term, generally referring to how we solve all the big public-policy problems, collective-action problems, that we face in any society, whether it’s at a community level, a national level, or a global level.

- EIA Interview: Ann Florini on Global Governance

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.06762