Dr. Partridge received her MD from Cornell University Medical College in 1995. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and went on to complete fellowships in medical oncology and hematology at DFCI, MGH and BWH. She also received an MPH from Harvard School of Public Health. She is a medical oncologist who cares for adults with breast cancer, with a particular focus on the unique needs of young patients with breast cancer. She also leads efforts to optimize cancer survivorship care and research at DFCI.