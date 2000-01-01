Ann W. Silk is a medical oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Ann does research in Clinical Immunology and Oncology with a specialty in Merkel cell carcinoma and other non-melanoma skin cancers. Her research interests are intratumoral oncolytic viral therapy, IL-2 therapy, macrophage directed therapy, cancer vaccines, and brain metastases. Physician Co-Director of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Center of Excellence Physician Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Centers/Programs Cutaneous Oncology Melanoma Diseases Treated Melanoma Merkel Cell Carcinoma Board Certification Internal Medicine, 2011

Medical Oncology, 2014 Fellowship University of Michigan Health System Residency University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Medical School University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine