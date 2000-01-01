Ann W. Silk is a medical oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Ann does research in Clinical Immunology and Oncology with a specialty in Merkel cell carcinoma and other non-melanoma skin cancers. Her research interests are intratumoral oncolytic viral therapy, IL-2 therapy, macrophage directed therapy, cancer vaccines, and brain metastases.
Physician
Co-Director of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Center of Excellence
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Board Certification
- Internal Medicine, 2011
- Medical Oncology, 2014
Fellowship
- University of Michigan Health System
Residency
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Medical School
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
