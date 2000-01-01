Ann W. Silk, MD, MS

Ann W. Silk, MD, MS

Skin Cancer Outcomes Consortium (SCOUT)

Co-Director of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Center of Excellence

Expertise: MelanomaMerkel cell carcinoma Cancer VaccinesBrain Metastases



Ann W. Silk is a medical oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Ann does research in Clinical Immunology and Oncology with a specialty in Merkel cell carcinoma and other non-melanoma skin cancers. Her research interests are intratumoral oncolytic viral therapy, IL-2 therapy, macrophage directed therapy, cancer vaccines, and brain metastases.




 














Physician




Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School


 








Centers/Programs







 


Diseases Treated























 


Board Certification




    

  • Internal Medicine, 2011
    • 

  • Medical Oncology, 2014
    • 









 


Fellowship




    

  • University of Michigan Health System
    • 









 


Residency




    

  • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • 









 


Medical School




    

  • University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
    •

