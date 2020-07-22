Anna Herforth is a senior researcher and consultant specializing in the links between agriculture, food systems and nutrition. She holds a Ph.D. in international nutrition from Cornell University, M.S. in food policy from Tufts University, and a B.S. in plant science from Cornell University. She is currently an adjunct Associate Research Scientist at Columbia University, and a consultant for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Gallup World Poll on diet quality and food system issues. She has helped shape the agriculture-nutrition conversation globally through working with a wide range of groups, including the World Bank, UN and CGIAR agencies, government aid agencies, nonprofit organizations, and academia. In Africa, South Asia, and Latin America, she has carried out research and spent considerable time with agricultural and indigenous communities. Dr. Herforth is a co-founder of the Agriculture-Nutrition Community of Practice, a professional community with members from over 90 countries.