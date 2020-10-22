Research Interests: In the Integrative Human Physiology Laboratory, we are interested in integrative cardiovascular control in humans focused on: The interaction between sympathetic neural vasoconstrictor and local metabolic factors in the regulation of blood flow and vascular tone at rest and during stress (e.g. hypoxia, exercise), Specific vasodilating pathways (e.g. nitric oxide, prostaglandins, and vascular hyperpolarization) involved in the regulation of vascular tone Potential interventions aimed at improving vascular functioning Additional interest in: Exercise rehabilitation program effects in clinical populations (e.g. post-cardiac event, cancer survivors) Scaling and interpretation of physiological performance measures Current funded projects relate to the impact of hypoxia on cerebral blood flow and the interaction with motor control. Degrees: Ph.D. in Cardiovascular Physiology, Colorado State University M.S. in Cardiovascular Physiology, Colorado State University B.S.E. in Exercise Science, University of Dayton
Title
Cited By
Year
Impaired skeletal muscle blood flow control with advancing age in humans: attenuated ATP release and local vasodilation during erythrocyte deoxygenation
94
2012
Nitric oxide, but not vasodilating prostaglandins, contributes to the improvement of exercise hyperemia via ascorbic acid in healthy older adults
93
2010
Mechanisms of rapid vasodilation after a brief contraction in human skeletal muscle
80
2013
Reactive Hyperemia Occurs Via Activation of Inwardly Rectifying Potassium Channels and Na+/K+-ATPase in Humans
73
2013
Mechanisms of ATP-mediated vasodilation in humans: modest role for nitric oxide and vasodilating prostaglandins
68
2011
Combined inhibition of nitric oxide and vasodilating prostaglandins abolishes forearm vasodilatation to systemic hypoxia in healthy humans
68
2011
ATP‐mediated vasodilatation occurs via activation of inwardly rectifying potassium channels in humans
67
2012
Augmented skeletal muscle hyperaemia during hypoxic exercise in humans is blunted by combined inhibition of nitric oxide and vasodilating prostaglandins
59
2011
Vasodilatory responsiveness to adenosine triphosphate in ageing humans
50
2010
Modulation of postjunctional α‐adrenergic vasoconstriction during exercise and exogenous ATP infusions in ageing humans
45
2011
KIR channel activation contributes to onset and steady-state exercise hyperemia in humans
43
2014
Sources of intravascular ATP during exercise in humans: critical role for skeletal muscle perfusion
34
2013
Mechanical effects of muscle contraction increase intravascular ATP draining quiescent and active skeletal muscle in humans
28
2013
Acute ascorbic acid ingestion increases skeletal muscle blood flow and oxygen consumption via local vasodilation during graded handgrip exercise in older adults
23
2015
Intravascular ATP and the regulation of blood flow and oxygen delivery in humans
23
2015
Contracting human skeletal muscle maintains the ability to blunt α1‐adrenergic vasoconstriction during KIR channel and Na+/K+‐ATPase inhibition
22
2015
Muscle contraction duration and fibre recruitment influence blood flow and oxygen consumption independent of contractile work during steady‐state exercise in humans
18
2012
Impaired peripheral vasodilation during graded systemic hypoxia in healthy older adults: role of the sympathoadrenal system
16
2017
Physical and psychological effects of a 12-session cancer rehabilitation exercise program
13
2016
Contributions of body fat and effort in the 5K run: age and body weight handicap
12
2008
