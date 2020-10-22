Anne Crecelius, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Assistant Professor - University of Dayton, Ohio

Expertise: AgingCardiovascularExercise

Research Interests:
In the Integrative Human Physiology Laboratory, we are interested in integrative cardiovascular control in humans focused on:

The interaction between sympathetic neural vasoconstrictor and local metabolic factors in the regulation of blood flow and vascular tone at rest and during stress (e.g. hypoxia, exercise),
Specific vasodilating pathways (e.g. nitric oxide, prostaglandins, and vascular hyperpolarization) involved in the regulation of vascular tone
Potential interventions aimed at improving vascular functioning

Additional interest in:
Exercise rehabilitation program effects in clinical populations (e.g. post-cardiac event, cancer survivors)
Scaling and interpretation of physiological performance measures
Current funded projects relate to the impact of hypoxia on cerebral blood flow and the interaction with motor control.

Degrees:
Ph.D. in Cardiovascular Physiology, Colorado State University 
M.S. in Cardiovascular Physiology, Colorado State University
B.S.E. in Exercise Science, University of Dayton

Title

Cited By

Year

Impaired skeletal muscle blood flow control with advancing age in humans: attenuated ATP release and local vasodilation during erythrocyte deoxygenation

94

2012

Nitric oxide, but not vasodilating prostaglandins, contributes to the improvement of exercise hyperemia via ascorbic acid in healthy older adults

93

2010

Mechanisms of rapid vasodilation after a brief contraction in human skeletal muscle

80

2013

Reactive Hyperemia Occurs Via Activation of Inwardly Rectifying Potassium Channels and Na+/K+-ATPase in Humans

73

2013

Mechanisms of ATP-mediated vasodilation in humans: modest role for nitric oxide and vasodilating prostaglandins

68

2011

Combined inhibition of nitric oxide and vasodilating prostaglandins abolishes forearm vasodilatation to systemic hypoxia in healthy humans

68

2011

ATP‐mediated vasodilatation occurs via activation of inwardly rectifying potassium channels in humans

67

2012

Augmented skeletal muscle hyperaemia during hypoxic exercise in humans is blunted by combined inhibition of nitric oxide and vasodilating prostaglandins

59

2011

Vasodilatory responsiveness to adenosine triphosphate in ageing humans

50

2010

Modulation of postjunctional α‐adrenergic vasoconstriction during exercise and exogenous ATP infusions in ageing humans

45

2011

KIR channel activation contributes to onset and steady-state exercise hyperemia in humans

43

2014

Sources of intravascular ATP during exercise in humans: critical role for skeletal muscle perfusion

34

2013

Mechanical effects of muscle contraction increase intravascular ATP draining quiescent and active skeletal muscle in humans

28

2013

Acute ascorbic acid ingestion increases skeletal muscle blood flow and oxygen consumption via local vasodilation during graded handgrip exercise in older adults

23

2015

Intravascular ATP and the regulation of blood flow and oxygen delivery in humans

23

2015

Contracting human skeletal muscle maintains the ability to blunt α1‐adrenergic vasoconstriction during KIR channel and Na+/K+‐ATPase inhibition

22

2015

Muscle contraction duration and fibre recruitment influence blood flow and oxygen consumption independent of contractile work during steady‐state exercise in humans

18

2012

Impaired peripheral vasodilation during graded systemic hypoxia in healthy older adults: role of the sympathoadrenal system

16

2017

Physical and psychological effects of a 12-session cancer rehabilitation exercise program

13

2016

Contributions of body fat and effort in the 5K run: age and body weight handicap

12

2008

