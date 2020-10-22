While exercise-induced nausea is unpleasant to deal with, in general it isn’t a major health concern. Most symptoms should resolve within an hour of finishing exercise. If problems persist either for long periods after exercise or each time you work out, it’s worth having a conversation with your doctor. Sometimes the GI distress during or after exercise can actually lead to vomiting. If you unfortunately do throw up, you’ll likely feel better but will also need to rehydrate and replenish the nutrition you lost.

