Professor and Vice Chair of Public Health at Creighton University’s School of Medicine. Dr. Anne O’Keefe, M.D., M.P.H., devoted most of her professional career to researching and implementing public health policies while she assessed and analyzed the impact of disease outbreaks on the general population. Her decades of experience establish her as an expert on epidemiology, particularly as it relates to Omaha, Nebraska and the Midwest region. Dr. O’Keefe has held roles as a bioterrorism preparedness epidemiologist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the senior epidemiologist for the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha. She studied young worker safety at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology at Emory University. Joining Creighton University in 2022, Dr. O’Keefe joined Creighton University’s faculty in 2022 to advise and prepare the next generation of public health administrators. She continues to coordinate with physicians at Creighton University’s research and teaching partner, CHI Health, to evaluate health trends and data points and communicate important public safety tips with the community.