Anne M. Wallace, MD, is a board-certified general and plastic surgeon who specializes in all aspects of breast health, with a focus on breast cancer and breast reconstruction. She directs UC San Diego Health's Comprehensive Breast Health Center, which offers premier breast cancer detection, diagnosis, and personalized care. Wallace's other specialties include melanoma diagnosis and treatment, as well as all forms of cosmetic breast and body contouring surgery. Wallace also has expertise in providing gender-affirming care to transgender and nonbinary patients.

Wallace is a professor in the University of California San Diego School of Medicine Department of Surgery and is very involved in teaching medical students, residents, fellows and colleagues. Her research focus has been in the development of molecular targeted imaging agents used for the detection of breast cancer and melanoma. She has also led the breast health center team in building a large scale clinical trials program, including novel neoadjuvant therapies and risk management.

Wallace is sought for her presentations on breast health, prevention, surgical intervention and reconstruction by local and national organizations. She also contributes professionally to many cancer leadership services and UC San Diego committees and is a member of the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.