Anshuman “AR” Razdan, vice president for research and innovation at the University of Oregon, was elected to the 2022 class of fellows of the National Academy of Inventors in recognition of his contributions to the field of computer science. Razdan holds four patents, including on 3-D face authentication and document exploitation as well as image processing. Razdan came to the UO in 2022 after serving as the associate vice president of research development at the University of Delaware.