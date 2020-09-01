Anthony Kevins, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Politics and International Studies

Expertise: The welfare statepublic opinion and inequalityattitudes toward immigrationCanadian politics

The welfare state, public opinion, and inequality, attitudes toward immigration, the effects of labor market vulnerability, and Canadian politics.

Anthony’s research investigates the interplay between public opinion and policy, with a particular focus on marginalized groups and the welfare state. Some of the questions he’s explored include: What factors shape the relationship between societal insiders and outsiders? How can we best understand social policy preferences? And what drives welfare state reform?

