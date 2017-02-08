In 1993, Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., founded the Sbarro Institute with a generous donation from Mario Sbarro, the Founder of the Sbarro restaurant chain, following Dr. Giordano’s discovery of the tumor suppressor gene pRb2. Initially named the Sbarro Institute, the research center was located at Thomas Jefferson University, where Dr. Giordano was a professor. When Dr. Giordano moved to Temple University in 2002, he and twenty fellow scientists forged a new, three-year alliance with Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Under the new arrangement, the original Sbarro Institute was renamed the Sbarro Health Research Organization, Inc. (SHRO), which includes the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine at Temple and the SHRO-affiliated laboratory at the University of Siena in Siena, Italy. Under a 2005 agreement, the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine received continued funding from Temple and expanded its program to include work on the relationship between obesity and cancer and instituted a new program on molecular therapeutics to explore how molecular genetic research can be applied to patient therapies and diagnostics. SHRO relies on grants and private donations to fund important biomedical research.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Guidelines for the use and interpretation of assays for monitoring autophagy
|
6662
|
2012
|
Formation and activation of a cyclin E-cdk2 complex during the G1 phase of the human cell cycle
|
1244
|
1992
|
RB and cell cycle progression
|
1003
|
2006
|
Cell cycle kinases as therapeutic targets for cancer
|
909
|
2009
|
Recruitment of p300/CBP in p53-dependent signal pathways
|
834
|
1997
|
From the laboratory bench to the patient's bedside: an update on clinical trials with mesenchymal stem cells
|
749
|
2007
|
The adipose organ
|
704
|
2020
|
Prognostic role of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p27 in non-small cell lung cancer
|
570
|
1997
|
Cell cycle and apoptosis
|
410
|
2000
|
Cyclins, cyclin-dependent kinases and cdk inhibitors: implications in cell cycle control and cancer
|
388
|
1995
|
p300 and CBP: partners for life and death
|
349
|
1999
|
Human p300 protein is a coactivator for the transcription factor MyoD
|
347
|
1996
|
Mechanisms of endocrine resistance and novel therapeutic strategies in breast cancer
|
340
|
2005
|
Cloning of a new member of the retinoblastoma gene family (pRb2) which binds to the E1A transforming domain.
|
314
|
1993
|
A 60 kd cdc2-associated polypeptide complexes with the E1A proteins in adenovirus-infected cells
|
309
|
1989
|
Detection and characterization of CD133+ cancer stem cells in human solid tumours
|
307
|
2008
|
Simian virus-40 large-T antigen binds p53 in human mesotheliomas
|
302
|
1997
|
p300 is required for MyoD‐dependent cell cycle arrest and muscle‐specific gene transcription
|
291
|
1997
|
Formation of p27-CDK complexes during the human mitotic cell cycle.
|
287
|
1996
|
Cell cycle regulation and neural differentiation
|
276
|
2003
Long Non-Codign RNAs (lncRNAs) are detectable in body fluids, such as the blood, saliva, and urine, and are therefore emerging as a novel method for cancer diagnosis, but few studies have explored the link between lncRNAs and choriocarcinoma (CC), a rare but serious type of cancer affecting the female reproductive organs.
24-Jun-2021 10:40:01 AM EDT
At the prestigious setting of Villa Firenze, the Italian Embassy in Washington, DC, on the occasion of a farewell party for outgoing Ambassador Armando Varricchio, Professor Antonio Giordano was in attendance among the many high-ranking government officials and honored guests.
20-May-2021 04:30:49 PM EDT
A recently published paper addresses the threat posed by overstating the significance of inconclusive studies to the public by both the media and the scientific community itself.
22-Mar-2021 03:35:55 PM EDT
02-Mar-2021 08:15:33 AM EST
Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) Founder and Director, Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., has recently published a landmark paper in collaboration with another 28 co-authors hailing from 14 different countries, as part of the GYNOCARE COST Action (CA18117).
19-Feb-2021 09:00:29 AM EST
On the 18th and 19th of February, Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) Founder and Director, Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., will host an online medical conference titled, “Why do we need independent research in oncology?”
11-Feb-2021 08:35:56 AM EST
The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) is now accepting applications for the inaugural class of Fauci Fellowships, created in recognition of Dr. Anthony S. Fauci’s contributions to humanity and the medical and scientific community.
10-Feb-2021 10:25:56 AM EST
A study exploring a new combination of therapeutic agents has recently been published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, describing dl922-947, an oncolytic adenovirus, and AZD1775, an inhibitor of the DNA damage checkpoint kinase WEE1, and their possible efficacy to treat MPM.
06-Oct-2020 09:00:38 AM EDT
These aspects may have important implications for the design of new drugs and therapeutic interventions for these progressive and incurable diseases.
26-Aug-2020 02:10:53 PM EDT
Not long after the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in China, Italy was hard-hit by the infection and rapidly became one of the countries with the highest mortality rate.
23-Jul-2020 08:05:41 AM EDT
Malignant mesothelioma (MM) is a lethal cancer mainly caused by exposure to asbestos, for which, unfortunately, no current treatment has proven effective, despite the identification of several promising therapeutic targets over the years.
20-Jul-2020 11:25:37 AM EDT
An international team of investigators has recently discovered that the receptor tyrosine-kinase EphA2 activated by the growth factor progranulin is a tumorigenic driver of bladder cancer progression.
08-Jun-2020 02:05:55 PM EDT
Researchers predict the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) gene has a key role in shaping immune response to COVID.
29-May-2020 02:40:57 PM EDT
Silencing of the protein coding gene PRMT5 has possible therapeutic potential for treating Mesothelioma (MM), according to a recent in vitro study published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine.
01-May-2020 11:50:22 AM EDT
In Italy, a COVID-19 epidemic is raging. This analysis, which might be useful also to forecast the next epidemic trends in the U.S., is briefly recapitulated in the following document.
12-Mar-2020 10:15:45 AM EDT
“The new virus originating from Wuhan is the third coronavirus that has made the ‘jump’ from animals to humans,” explains Enrico Bucci, Ph.D., professor and research scientist at the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), at Temple University in Philadelphia.
09-Mar-2020 08:55:10 AM EDT
The review has collected studies concerning the anticancer potential of curcumin against the most widespread cancers and also describing the molecular mechanisms of action.
30-Dec-2019 04:35:01 PM EST
Panel to Convene at Annual Medical conference at NIAF
31-Oct-2019 08:55:28 AM EDT
The extract successfully restored the blood glucose levels, body weight, and normalized oxidative stress on renal function in a test group of Zucker diabetic fatty rats.
14-Jun-2019 11:05:33 AM EDT
RB1 status has emerged not only as a key factor in cancer development and progression, but also as a crucial determinant of cell fate in response to various anticancer treatments
11-Jun-2019 04:10:02 PM EDT
“Individualized therapies are strongly recommended and the treatment decision should be made collaboratively with a multidisciplinary team consisting of obstetricians, gynecologists, oncologists, pediatricians, and psychologists,” says researcher.
04-Jun-2019 09:55:03 AM EDT
Drug reactivates p53 tumor suppressor protein and increases chemotherapy effectiveness in potential glioblastoma breakthrough.
20-May-2019 04:05:57 AM EDT
Inhibition of the cellular enzyme thymine DNA glycosylase (TDG) may be an effective treatment for melanoma, according to research published in the journal Oncogene in January. The paper, “Thymine DNA glycosylase as a novel target for melanoma,” describes how inhibition of TDG, known for its role in cell repair and proliferation, may be used to trigger cell death of cancerous melanoma cells and halt tumor growth.
10-Apr-2019 12:05:49 PM EDT
A synthetic DNA structure was used as bait to capture nuclear proteins, revealing previously unknown role of HNRNPD in the cellular response to DNA damage.
14-Mar-2019 09:00:36 AM EDT
06-Jun-2018 11:35:33 AM EDT
Anthelmintic drug already approved to treat infections of pinworm parasite was shown to effectively impair both mesothelioma cell growth and migration.
06-Mar-2018 08:55:33 AM EST
A gene discovered by Temple University researchers has proved to be an important target for cancer therapy, with the discovery of its roles in controlling cell proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis, and DNA repair.
01-Mar-2018 09:00:45 AM EST
Gender-based differences may influence several ocular conditions, suggesting that fluctuations in sex steroid homeostasis may have direct effects on eye physiology and the pathogenesis of conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).
17-Jan-2018 04:05:20 PM EST
Researchers identified a new, more sensitive screening test to recognize Pompe disease, a metabolic disorder affecting cellular processing of glycogen in numerous tissues of the body.
02-Jan-2018 09:00:11 AM EST
The Sbarro Health Research Organization congratulates the Italian researchers who were able to prove a direct causal link between the infection by Xylella fastidiosa and the death of olive trees in southern Italy.
21-Dec-2017 02:30:05 PM EST
At this year’s 42nd annual NIAF Gala Weekend at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in D.C., all aspects of Italian heritage were celebrated, including food, the fine arts, and scientific discovery. The weekend’s events included the medical conference, “Mediterranean Diet, Human Health and Longevity,” sharing the latest in research into a vital part of Italian culture –– diet and food. Conference presentations explored how the recipes of Italian grandmothers are among the healthiest in the world and can even help fight disease, such as cancer.
04-Dec-2017 08:55:55 AM EST
The CORE Prize for Oncology 2017 was awarded to Professor Antonio Giordano for his groundbreaking discoveries in the field of the cell cycle, which have established an understanding of the fundamental mechanisms at the basis of cancer and the development of a new class of anticancer therapeutics.
27-Nov-2017 09:00:49 AM EST
Sbarro Health Research Organization President Antonio Giordano introduces program at National Italian American Foundation 42nd Anniversary Gala Weekend In Washington D.C.
31-Oct-2017 04:05:27 PM EDT
Aspects of gene function in humans can be predicted by studies of the corresponding gene in mice, but new research findings have revealed important divergences between the species which scientists will need to understand better through further investigation.
05-Sep-2017 09:00:18 AM EDT
Patients with unresectable, or inoperable, lung cancer are often given a dismal prognosis, with low rates of survival beyond a few years. Researchers exploring combination therapies have recently discovered improved survival rates by up to one year when patients treated with a newly formulated chemotherapy regimen are also given radiation therapy.
25-Aug-2017 11:05:22 AM EDT
Researchers have discovered a clue to the mechanism for neuronal degeneration and possible target for a therapeutic approach to these disorders.
23-Aug-2017 04:55:31 PM EDT
Given the choice of contrast medium for a computed tomography (CT) scan, most patients wouldn’t know the difference between the two iodine-based options commonly used in cancer cases. But for some patients, particularly in the already fragile and potentially compromised cancer patient, it is important to be aware that iodated contrast media has been linked to kidney impairment and a condition known as Contrast-induced nephropathy (CIN).
07-Aug-2017 11:05:35 AM EDT
Researchers analyzed data confirming the improved outcomes in both short- and long-term survival in patients that underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy prior to surgery for triple-negative breast cancer. The study included 213 patients at 8 Italian cancer centres whose diagnoses were characterized by clinical, molecular, and therapeutic features of triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of cancer with limited treatment options.
25-Jul-2017 11:05:41 AM EDT
A new study suggests that the use of tomato — a key food of the Mediterranean diet — should be explored to develop supportive strategies against gastric cancer
13-May-2017 12:05:03 AM EDT
Cancer expert Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine at Temple University, describes the recent progress and future possibilities of treating SCLC.
13-Apr-2017 07:05:04 AM EDT
Giordano is joined on the board by Corporation for Public Broadcasting President and CEO Patricia de Stacy Harrison and former Talk America President, Chairman and CEO Gabriel A. Battista who will serve as co-chairperson of the Foundation
29-Mar-2017 02:05:08 PM EDT
The most recent global cancer data from the WHO highlights the growing differences in mortality rate among regions of the world bearing very different economic circumstances.
07-Mar-2017 01:00:25 PM EST
“Every cancer diagnosis should come with a referral to genetic counseling,” says cancer expert Dr. Antonio Giordano, President of the Sbarro Health Research Organization at Temple University.
08-Feb-2017 10:30:35 AM EST