Dr. Dhasarathy did her PhD at Texas A&M University and postdoctoral training at the NIH. She joined the University of North Dakota in 2012. She is a molecular biologist whose research focuses on the role of epigenetic events in cancer metastasis, and particularly, a process known as ‘Epithelial to Mesenchymal Transition’ (EMT), which causes cells to change their shape and migrate. She is studying how DNA, RNA and protein interact to change and regulate gene expression, which is the underlying cause of both normal and disease states. She is an ND-ACES Cellular Systems at Materials Interface Pillar Co-lead. ND-ACES: New Discoveries in the Advanced Interface of Computation, Engineering, and Science (ND-ACES), North Dakota EPSCoR’s most recent NSF cooperative agreement, is a five-year cooperative agreement that carries an 80/20% federal/state match. 2020-2025 NSF EPSCoR Track-1 Cooperative Agreement, $20 million, Award Number 1946202.