Art Svenson, PhD

Art Svenson, PhD

University of Redlands

Professor, David Boies Endowed Chair of Government; Chair of the Political Science Dept.

Expertise: LawConstitutionConstitutional Rights

Art (Arthur) Svenson is an award-winning professor at the University of Redlands, and a nationally recognized expert on the Constitution, Constitutional rights, physician-assisted suicide, medicinal marijuana, federalism, and other topics of law. He is the endowed chair of the political science department and also known for his talent as a violinist who often plays with regional symphonies.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

U of R professor writes about the constitutional showdown, President vs. Governors, over the reopening of America.

Art Svenson, a political scientist and nationally recognized expert on constitutional law, looks at who is constitutionally authorized to make decisions about the reopening of America in the era of COVID-19.
30-Apr-2020 08:35:47 AM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.06754