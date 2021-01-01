Dr. Arunima Bhattacharjee is a postdoctoral materials scientist with the Biogeochemical Transformations Integrated Research Platform. Bhattacharjee has extensive experience in microfabrication, microbial biofilm engineering, and microfluidics. Her primary research interests include creating soil-like microenvironments using microfluidics, microbe–mineral interactions, and extracellular polymeric substance characterization. She is currently working on the Fabricated Ecosystems (EcoFAB) initiative and Phenotypic Response of the Soil Microbiome to Environmental Perturbations Science Focus Area (SFA), also called the Soil Microbiome SFA.