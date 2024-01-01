I graduated from the Government Medical College, Trivandrum, India and then completed my Internal Medicine residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock.

I am interested in solid tumors with a focus on clinical research in breast cancer, genitourinary malignancies, and neuroendocrine tumors.

My goal is to become an academic physician and lead a research-focused career. Interesting Facts: I am trained in Indian classical dancing, and I love gardening.

I am a hematology and oncology fellow at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. I am actively involved in clinical research in oncology and medicine. My main interest is solid tumor malignancies with a focus on breast cancer and genitourinary malignancies. I am interested in health outcomes research, quality of life, immunotherapy and targeted agents, tumor microenvironment studies, and the development of newer therapeutics.