Ashanti Woods, M.D., FAAP, specializes in General Pediatrics at Mercy Family Care Physicians in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Woods is Board Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. He offers a wide spectrum of pediatric care for newborns through adolescents. His practice is focused on prevention, health awareness and building long-lasting, trusting relationships with his patients and their parents. Dr. Woods sees children for a broad spectrum of conditions and disorders. He diagnoses and treats common childhood illnesses like allergies, common cold, ear infections, as well as chronic conditions, such as diabetes. Dr. Woods performs annual physicals, sports physicals and wellness exams. Dr. Woods routinely serves as a pediatric medical consultant for a variety of children’s medical and lifestyle topics for local television stations, newspapers, national magazines, blogs and blog talk radio. Dr. Woods has written a variety of clinical publications and presentations. Dr. Ashanti Woods has received numerous awards for his outstanding medical care including: · Top Doctor in the General Pediatrics category - Baltimore magazine · G. Bowers Mansdorfer Award for Primary Care - Mercy Medical Center · Primary Care Pediatrician Award - University of Maryland Ambulatory Center.