Ashleigh Filtness, PhD

Ashleigh Filtness, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Transport Safety

Expertise: driver sleepinessdriver fatigueSleep LossRoad Safetysleep research

Dr Filtness is an expert on the impact of sleep loss and fatigue on safety critical tasks e.g. driving. She can discuss the dangers of driver sleepiness (including OSA) and workplace fatigue, and comment on countermeasures for managing sleepiness and fatigue.

Title

Cited By

Year

The risks of using chatgpt to obtain common safety-related information and advice

9

2023

Investigating the effects of sleepiness in truck drivers on their headway: An instrumental variable model with grouped random parameters and heterogeneity in their means

4

2022

Don’t Deny Your Inner Environmental Physiologist: Investigating Physiology with Environmental Stimuli: Regional skin wetness perception and its modulation by warm and cold …

2022

Regional skin wetness perception and its modulation by warm and cold whole body skin temperatures in people with multiple sclerosis

2

2022

Heat and cold sensitivity in multiple sclerosis: A patient-centred perspective on triggers, symptoms, and thermal resilience practices

1

2022

Predicting the intention of distracted pedestrians at road crossings

4

2022

Risk Factors, Monitoring Techniques, and Intervention Strategies: Experiences and Lessons from Different Transport Sectors

2022

A patient-centred evaluation of phantom skin wetness as a sensory symptom in people with multiple sclerosis

3

2022

Drivers, the missed attack surface of connected vehicles

2022

Methodology for the Evaluation of Safety Interventions

1

2022

Effectiveness of real-time and post-trip interventions from the H2020 i-DREAMS naturalistic driving project: A Sneak Preview

2022

Framework for behaviour change implemented in real-time and post-trip interventions of the H2020 i-DREAMS naturalistic driving project

2022

Keeping the service running: Examining working relationships and workload of London bus network iBus controllers

2022

Autonomous vehicles and vulnerable road-users—important considerations and requirements based on crash data from two countries

8

2021

Exploring the impact of environmental factors on distracted pedestrian crossing behaviour using theory of planned behaviour

2021

The i-DREAMS intervention strategies to reduce driver fatigue and sleepiness for different transport modes

2

2021

Post-trip safety interventions: State-of-the-art, challenges, and practical implications

9

2021

Modelling driver decision-making at railway level crossings using the abstraction decomposition space

4

2021

Injury crashes and the relationship with disease causing excessive daytime sleepiness

3

2021

Bus driver fatigue: A qualitative study of drivers in London

18

2021

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07935