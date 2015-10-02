Dr Filtness is an expert on the impact of sleep loss and fatigue on safety critical tasks e.g. driving. She can discuss the dangers of driver sleepiness (including OSA) and workplace fatigue, and comment on countermeasures for managing sleepiness and fatigue.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The risks of using chatgpt to obtain common safety-related information and advice
|
9
|
2023
|
Investigating the effects of sleepiness in truck drivers on their headway: An instrumental variable model with grouped random parameters and heterogeneity in their means
|
4
|
2022
|
Don’t Deny Your Inner Environmental Physiologist: Investigating Physiology with Environmental Stimuli: Regional skin wetness perception and its modulation by warm and cold …
|
2022
|
Regional skin wetness perception and its modulation by warm and cold whole body skin temperatures in people with multiple sclerosis
|
2
|
2022
|
Heat and cold sensitivity in multiple sclerosis: A patient-centred perspective on triggers, symptoms, and thermal resilience practices
|
1
|
2022
|
Predicting the intention of distracted pedestrians at road crossings
|
4
|
2022
|
Risk Factors, Monitoring Techniques, and Intervention Strategies: Experiences and Lessons from Different Transport Sectors
|
2022
|
A patient-centred evaluation of phantom skin wetness as a sensory symptom in people with multiple sclerosis
|
3
|
2022
|
Drivers, the missed attack surface of connected vehicles
|
2022
|
Methodology for the Evaluation of Safety Interventions
|
1
|
2022
|
Effectiveness of real-time and post-trip interventions from the H2020 i-DREAMS naturalistic driving project: A Sneak Preview
|
2022
|
Framework for behaviour change implemented in real-time and post-trip interventions of the H2020 i-DREAMS naturalistic driving project
|
2022
|
Keeping the service running: Examining working relationships and workload of London bus network iBus controllers
|
2022
|
Autonomous vehicles and vulnerable road-users—important considerations and requirements based on crash data from two countries
|
8
|
2021
|
Exploring the impact of environmental factors on distracted pedestrian crossing behaviour using theory of planned behaviour
|
2021
|
The i-DREAMS intervention strategies to reduce driver fatigue and sleepiness for different transport modes
|
2
|
2021
|
Post-trip safety interventions: State-of-the-art, challenges, and practical implications
|
9
|
2021
|
Modelling driver decision-making at railway level crossings using the abstraction decomposition space
|
4
|
2021
|
Injury crashes and the relationship with disease causing excessive daytime sleepiness
|
3
|
2021
|
Bus driver fatigue: A qualitative study of drivers in London
|
18
|
2021