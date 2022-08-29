Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., serves as the Director of Engineering Education and Outreach at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), where she leads the Engineering Education and Outreach department in designing, planning, organizing, overseeing and implementing educational programs and projects that define ASME’s role and impact in K-12 STEM Education, Engineering Education and Scholarships. She has published over 12 peer reviewed articles, including two book chapters on Urban STEM education and counter spaces for minority women in STEM. She has also been the recipient of several awards and honors including the 2019 McD #35 Alum of the Year award, 2020 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader award, and the 2020 UNCF WIAC Grace Walker Phillips Leadership Award. A native of New Orleans, she completed her undergraduate training at Spelman College (2006), a certificate in Health Policy (2012) and doctoral work at Meharry Medical College (2013). Her post-doctoral work included a fellowship at Georgetown University Lombardi Cancer Center’s Office of Health Disparities and Minority Research (2015) and a 2015-2017 American Association for the Advancement of Science, Science and Technology Policy (AAAS S&T) Fellow in the Engineering Education and Centers’ division (EEC) at the National Science Foundation.