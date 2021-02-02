Dr. Ashley Norris leads ProctorU's academic partnerships and works with organizations and institutions on developing policies, best practices and procedures to support their innovation, accreditation, and accessibility needs. She has spent nearly 15 years in higher education as both a faculty member and administrator across major institutions including University of Alabama and Samford University. Most recently, she served as the dean of programmatic accreditation and regulatory affairs at the University of Phoenix. There, she led thought leadership on ethics and integrity in education and continues to spearhead similar efforts for ProctorU’s key initiatives in academic integrity.