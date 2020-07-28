Asimina Arvanitaki has been named the inaugural Stavros Niarchos Foundation Aristarchus Chair in Theoretical Physics at Perimeter Institute. An $8 million investment, shared equally between the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and Perimeter Institute, will support pioneering research into the universe at its most fundamental level, as well as foster research and training ties between Perimeter Institute and Greece. Arvanitaki joined Perimeter Institute in 2014, after earning an undergraduate degree from the University of Athens and a graduate degree from Stanford University. Before starting at Perimeter, she was a research associate at the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics. Arvanitaki has described her research as broad and interdisciplinary, testing theories that are beyond the Standard Model, including supersymmetry, dark matter, and extra dimensions. RESEARCH INTERESTS The Standard Model of particle physics, developed more than 30 years ago, successfully describes phenomena from subatomic to galactic scales and have been experimentally tested to a precision of twelve decimals. Nevertheless, it remains incomplete: Why is gravity so weak? What is the nature of Dark Matter and Dark Energy? Are there any other forces beyond the four known interactions? These are only a few of the questions particle theory tries to address. These answers come from experiment. While for the past 50 years collider physics and large scale projects have been driving the successes of the Standard Model, there are several opportunities coming from new techniques from other fields of physics. My research is drawing together ideas from these developments to propose novel theoretical ideas to such longstanding problems, and to build bridges to experimentalists, combining ingenuity with new technologies to develop experimental tests that can probe otherwise-inaccessible phenomena. AWARDS International Sciacca Award in Physics, Rome, Italy New Horizons Prize 2017, Breakthrough Prize Foundation, New York, NY, USA Outstanding Achievement Under 40 Years of Age Award 2016, Hellenic Heritage Foundation, Canada Early Researcher Award (ERA) Aristarchus Chair for Theoretical Physics at Perimeter Institute