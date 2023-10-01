Dr. Athanasios Zavras is the Delta Dental of Massachusetts Professorship in Public Health and Community Service and chair and professor of Public Health and Community Service at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. His research interests include health services research and oral epidemiology, including the molecular epidemiology of oral epithelial cancer, bisphosphonate-induced osteonecrosis of the jaw, and early childhood caries. Dr. Zavras has conducted the first genome-wide association study of Bisphosphonate-related osteonecrosis of the jaw (BRONJ) to discover regions of genetic susceptibility.