Atta Ceesay is director of the Public Administration and Nonprofit Division at Buffalo State College and coordinator of the master of public administration program. She is the child of a diplomat in the West African country of Gambia where she grew up. Going to school in the United States, as so many others in her country did, Ceesay earned a bachelor’s degree in business at Fairmont State College in West Virginia and a master of business administration (M.B.A.) from Governors State University in Illinois. She then launched an eight-year corporate career with the international paper goods company Kimberly-Clark. Along the way, she earned a second master’s degree in human resources. But something was amiss. “I made a good living,” she said, “but I questioned myself: What difference was I making in the world?” The answer inspired Ceesay to make a shift to academics with a focus on public administration. She earned a doctorate from Rutgers University and taught at Indiana University Northwest before joining Buffalo State in 2015. Her study of nonprofit organizations, especially in the areas of public policy, governance, and sustainability, influenced her approach to teaching and serving as coordinator of Buffalo State’s master of public administration and nonprofit management (M.P.A.) program. Ceesay, who received the Buffalo State President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2019, worked with other faculty members of the School of Natural and Social Sciences, to elevate public administration and rename the department. This decision was partly fueled by an external review of the department last fall. ” Over the past several years, the department has added not only the M.P.A. program, but also a bachelor of arts in international relations, a graduate certificate in public management, and minors in public administration and international relations. The name change, Ceesay said, will heighten visibility of the M.P.A. program, which has gotten lost in the past. “I think the undergraduate course of study should be a pipeline to the M.P.A.,” she said.