A physician-scientist, Dr. John’s NIH-funded research focuses on the Plasmodium falciparum malaria parasite, with a particular interest in understanding its basic molecular and cellular biology and functions of its specific metabolic pathways — what the parasite needs to make and why it needs to make it — to identify new antimalarial drug targets and develop new diagnostics. Dr. John is an investigator in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases of the Burroughs Welcome Fund. She has received numerous accolades, including awards from the American Chemical Society, March of Dimes, and, most recently the IDea Incubator Grand Prize from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.