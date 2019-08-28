A physician-scientist, Dr. John’s NIH-funded research focuses on the Plasmodium falciparum malaria parasite, with a particular interest in understanding its basic molecular and cellular biology and functions of its specific metabolic pathways — what the parasite needs to make and why it needs to make it — to identify new antimalarial drug targets and develop new diagnostics. Dr. John is an investigator in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases of the Burroughs Welcome Fund. She has received numerous accolades, including awards from the American Chemical Society, March of Dimes, and, most recently the IDea Incubator Grand Prize from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
A phospholipase C-dependent inositol polyphosphate kinase pathway required for efficient messenger RNA export
|
592
|
1999
|
Calcineurin is required for virulence of Cryptococcus neoformans
|
526
|
1997
|
A role for nuclear inositol 1, 4, 5-trisphosphate kinase in transcriptional control
|
414
|
2000
|
The immunosuppressant FK506 and its nonimmunosuppressive analog L-685,818 are toxic to Cryptococcus neoformans by inhibition of a common target protein.
|
147
|
1997
|
Molecular and biochemical characterization of two plant inositol polyphosphate 6-/3-/5-kinases
|
145
|
2002
|
A second target of the antimalarial and antibacterial agent fosmidomycin revealed by cellular metabolic profiling
|
143
|
2011
|
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children during the COVID-19 pandemic: a case series
|
135
|
2020
|
An expanded view of inositol signaling
|
102
|
2001
|
Characterization of the MFα pheromone of the human fungal pathogen Cryptococcus neoformans
|
80
|
2000
|
Functional genetic analysis of the Plasmodium falciparum deoxyxylulose 5-phosphate reductoisomerase gene
|
65
|
2010
|
A sugar phosphatase regulates the methylerythritol phosphate (MEP) pathway in malaria parasites
|
59
|
2014
|
Malaria parasites produce volatile mosquito attractants
|
48
|
2015
|
The MEP pathway and the development of inhibitors as potential anti-infective agents
|
46
|
2012
|
Evaluation of point-of-contact circulating cathodic antigen assays for the detection of Schistosoma mansoni infection in low-, moderate-, and high-prevalence schools in western …
|
43
|
2015
|
Five Questions about Non-Mevalonate Isoprenoid Biosynthesis
|
43
|
2012
|
Isoprenoid biosynthesis in Plasmodium falciparum
|
42
|
2014
|
Plasmodium IspD (2-C-Methyl-d -erythritol 4-Phosphate Cytidyltransferase), an Essential and Druggable Antimalarial Target
|
41
|
2015
|
Isoprenoid biosynthesis inhibition disrupts Rab5 localization and food vacuolar integrity in Plasmodium falciparum
|
41
|
2013
|
Global proteomic analysis of prenylated proteins in Plasmodium falciparum using an alkyne-modified isoprenoid analogue
|
37
|
2016
|
Isoprenoid metabolism in apicomplexan parasites
|
36
|
2014
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announces the selection of physician-scientist Audrey R. Odom John, MD, PhD, renowned as both a malaria researcher and an outstanding clinician, as its new chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases.
28-Aug-2019 10:00:43 AM EDT