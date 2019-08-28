Audrey R. Odom John, MD, PhD

Audrey R. Odom John, MD, PhD

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at CHOP

Expertise: Infectious DiseasesPediatrics

A physician-scientist, Dr. John’s NIH-funded research focuses on the Plasmodium falciparum malaria parasite, with a particular interest in understanding its basic molecular and cellular biology and functions of its specific metabolic pathways — what the parasite needs to make and why it needs to make it — to identify new antimalarial drug targets and develop new diagnostics.  Dr. John is an investigator in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases of the Burroughs Welcome Fund. She has received numerous accolades, including awards from the American Chemical Society, March of Dimes, and, most recently the IDea Incubator Grand Prize from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Title

Cited By

Year

A phospholipase C-dependent inositol polyphosphate kinase pathway required for efficient messenger RNA export

592

1999

Calcineurin is required for virulence of Cryptococcus neoformans

526

1997

A role for nuclear inositol 1, 4, 5-trisphosphate kinase in transcriptional control

414

2000

The immunosuppressant FK506 and its nonimmunosuppressive analog L-685,818 are toxic to Cryptococcus neoformans by inhibition of a common target protein.

147

1997

Molecular and biochemical characterization of two plant inositol polyphosphate 6-/3-/5-kinases

145

2002

A second target of the antimalarial and antibacterial agent fosmidomycin revealed by cellular metabolic profiling

143

2011

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children during the COVID-19 pandemic: a case series

135

2020

An expanded view of inositol signaling

102

2001

Characterization of the MFα pheromone of the human fungal pathogen Cryptococcus neoformans

80

2000

Functional genetic analysis of the Plasmodium falciparum deoxyxylulose 5-phosphate reductoisomerase gene

65

2010

A sugar phosphatase regulates the methylerythritol phosphate (MEP) pathway in malaria parasites

59

2014

Malaria parasites produce volatile mosquito attractants

48

2015

The MEP pathway and the development of inhibitors as potential anti-infective agents

46

2012

Evaluation of point-of-contact circulating cathodic antigen assays for the detection of Schistosoma mansoni infection in low-, moderate-, and high-prevalence schools in western …

43

2015

Five Questions about Non-Mevalonate Isoprenoid Biosynthesis

43

2012

Isoprenoid biosynthesis in Plasmodium falciparum

42

2014

Plasmodium IspD (2-C-Methyl-d -erythritol 4-Phosphate Cytidyltransferase), an Essential and Druggable Antimalarial Target

41

2015

Isoprenoid biosynthesis inhibition disrupts Rab5 localization and food vacuolar integrity in Plasmodium falciparum

41

2013

Global proteomic analysis of prenylated proteins in Plasmodium falciparum using an alkyne-modified isoprenoid analogue

37

2016

Isoprenoid metabolism in apicomplexan parasites

36

2014

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Welcomes New Chief of Infectious Diseases

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announces the selection of physician-scientist Audrey R. Odom John, MD, PhD, renowned as both a malaria researcher and an outstanding clinician, as its new chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases.
28-Aug-2019 10:00:43 AM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.06914