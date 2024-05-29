Bailey Loving, originally from Denver, Colorado, embarked on his academic journey in molecular biology at The University of Denver, where he developed an early interest in radiation biology. He then completed his medical doctorate at the University of Colorado, where he further pursued his interest in oncology. Currently training at Beaumont, Bailey is dedicated to enhancing his skills in using diverse radiation modalities for complex cases and is keen on integrating basic science research with clinical applications. Outside of his professional endeavors, he enjoys wildlife photography, canoeing in the Great Lakes, spending time with his fiancé, playing the piano, playing video games, and continually learning new things. Additionally, Bailey takes pleasure in coding, wildlife photography (Instagram @drlovingphotography), playing with his mini Goldendoodle, Guinea, and playing ping pong.