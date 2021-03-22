Bio: Born Hanover, NH, B.A. Chemistry Duke University 1972, PhD Physiology, University of Minnesota 1981, postdoc Pulmonary Medicine, UCLA 1980-1986, faculty USD School of Medicine 1986-present Teaching Interests: physiology (both basic and advanced), introductory biology for future elementary teachers, biomedical ethics, teaching fundamentals for graduate students, membrane transport, nerve and muscle physiology, XDIS, FYE Research Interests: how to improve student learning using innovative and active pedagogy, review articles of scientific concepts for the lay public Education: Ph D, physiology, University of Minnesota, 1981 BA, chemistry, Duke University, 1972 Grants: SD BRIN Bridge Funding, National Institutes of Health. (2014 - 2015) SPURA - Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Addiction, NIH/NIDA. Grant Role: Co-Principal. (2013 - 2018) SPURA - Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Addiction, NIH/NIDA. Grant Role: Co-Principal. (2013 - 2018) RCN-UBE Incubator: Growing a Physiology Education Community of Practice, National Science Foundation. Grant Role: Co-Principal. (2013 - 2014) South Dakota Science and Mathematics Teacher Enhancement: Integrating Math and Science and Using Topical Issues in Science Instruction, SD Board of Regents and US Dept of Education. Grant Role: Co-Principal. (2011 - 2012) Science and Mathematics Instruction In Context for South Dakota in the 21st Century, SD Board of Regents and US Dept of Education. Grant Role: Co-Principal. (2010 - 2011) Supplement to SD BRIN for undergraduate and high school researchers, NIH. (2009 - 2010) SD Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network Supplemental, NIH. Grant Role: Principal. (2001 - 2014) IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence, NIH. Grant Role: Principal. RCN-UBE Incubator: Growing a Physiology Education Community of Practice, National Science Foundation.