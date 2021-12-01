Ben Farr is a recipient is a recipient of a 2022 National Science Foundation CAREER Award, the NSF’s most prestigious award in support of early-career faculty. As member of the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration, Farr co-developed the parameter estimation software used to characterize compact binary mergers from their gravitational wave signatures. More generally, Farr is interested in applying Bayesian forward-modeling techniques to astronomical data sets. Farr received his Ph.D. in physics and astronomy from Northwestern University. He has been on the UO faculty since 2017.
While light can’t escape the monstrous gravity of a black hole, that hasn’t kept researchers on a team that includes University of Oregon (UO) scientists from taking a big step forward in the effort to reveal their secrets. UO researchers are a key part of LIGO, an international effort to find and understand gravitational waves. Last week, the LIGO team released the largest catalog of gravitational wave data yet, detailing 35 new collisions from their latest data collection run. Fourteen UO researchers, including nine students, contributed to the new release.
01-Dec-2021 01:45:33 PM EST