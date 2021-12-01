While light can’t escape the monstrous gravity of a black hole, that hasn’t kept researchers on a team that includes University of Oregon (UO) scientists from taking a big step forward in the effort to reveal their secrets. UO researchers are a key part of LIGO, an international effort to find and understand gravitational waves. Last week, the LIGO team released the largest catalog of gravitational wave data yet, detailing 35 new collisions from their latest data collection run. Fourteen UO researchers, including nine students, contributed to the new release.

