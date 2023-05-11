Ben Lough is the Dean of the School of Social Work, a professor of Social Work and Business Administration, and the Director of Social Innovation at Gies College of Business. He received his Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis and his B.A. and MSW degrees from Brigham Young University. Prior to joining the University of Illinois, he was a Senior Researcher at the Volunteer Knowledge and Innovation Section at United Nations Volunteers (UNV) in Bonn, Germany. He teaches courses on nonprofit management, social enterprise, and social entrepreneurship. His research examines the practices of transnational voluntary organizations that promote community development and social innovation.

I am driven by the belief that people have the power to change the world. Much of my work aims to inspire and empower people to recognize their potential and take action to create spaces that foster innovation, collaboration, and social impact. Whether through volunteering in our communities or by launching a social enterprise, I believe people have the capacity to drive change.