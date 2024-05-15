Benedek Kurdi is a professor of psychology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.
As an experimental psychologist, Professor Kurdi’s research seeks to understand the immense power and the surprising limitations of our minds in adaptively responding to new information given a lifetime of learning. He examines learning in the context of basic social processes. Specifically, he studies the ordinary decisions we make every day that are critical to our well-being and even survival: our evaluations of and beliefs about other people. In doing so, he relies on a combination of traditional online and laboratory experiments as well as computational approaches, while drawing on a variety of learning paradigms, including reinforcement learning, evaluative conditioning, propositional learning, and causal learning. These methods help him uncover the basic mechanisms involved in how we acquire and update our impressions of individuals, especially against the backdrop of information about their social group memberships, such as gender, sexual orientation, age, race, and ethnicity.
Research Areas:
Social Personality
Research Interests:
Implicit Attitude Change
Attitudes in the Wild
Computational Approaches
Open Science and Resources
Education
B.A., Eotvos Lorand University, 2011
M.A., political science, Central European University, 2013
M.A., psychology, Harvard University, 2019
Ph.D., psychology, Harvard University, 2019
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Responsible data sharing: Identifying and remedying possible re-identification of human participants
|
2
|
2024
|
(When) do counterattitudinal exemplars shift implicit racial evaluations? Replications and extensions of Dasgupta and Greenwald (2001)
|
1
|
2023
|
The case against implicit bias fatalism
|
2023
|
Oppressed groups engender implicit positivity: Seven demonstrations using novel and familiar targets
|
4
|
2023
|
Awareness of implicit attitudes: Large-scale investigations of mechanism and scope
|
9
|
2023
|
Disabled and Romani passengers face similar levels of discrimination but different levels of open hostility in the sharing economy
|
1
|
2023
|
A 3D framework of implicit attitude change
|
11
|
2023
|
How do explicit and implicit evaluations shift? A preregistered meta-analysis of the effects of co-occurrence and relational information
|
14
|
2023
|
The fragility of implicit attitude updating: The role of cognitive and ecological constraints
|
5
|
2023
|
Testing the automaticity features of the Affect Misattribution Procedure: The roles of awareness and intentionality
|
5
|
2023
|
Problems and mysteries of the many languages of thought
|
39
|
2022
|
Implicit person memory: Domain-general and domain-specific processes of learning and change
|
6
|
2022
|
What implicit measures of bias can do
|
8
|
2022
|
The Project Implicit International Dataset: Measuring implicit and explicit social group attitudes and stereotypes across 34 countries (2009–2019)
|
20
|
2022
|
When a stereotype dumbfounds: Probing the nature of the surgeon = male belief
|
8
|
2022
|
Implicit social cognition: A brief and gentle introduction
|
16
|
2022
|
Unaware attitude formation in the surveillance task? Revisiting the findings of Moran et al. (2021)
|
13
|
2022
|
What can the implicit social cognition literature teach us about implicit social cognition?
|
2
|
2022
|
The role of causal structure in implicit evaluation
|
11
|
2022
|
Specificity and incremental predictive validity of implicit attitudes: Studies of a race-based phenotype
|
8
|
2021
"Addressing the most pressing problems facing humanity today will be impossible without interdisciplinary collaboration. In my own work, I am interested in both how learning about other people unfolds in individual human minds and how such learning is modulated by constraints present in the broader social environment, such as different forms of societal inequality."
- https://beckman.illinois.edu/about/news/article/2024/05/15/benedek-kurdi-joins-beckman-faculty