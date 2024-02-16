I received a PhD from University of California-Berkeley and completed a post-doc at the Muscle Research Center in Copenhagen, Denmark. In 2018, I moved from Colorado State University to the Aging and Metabolism Research Program at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF). This move to OMRF was prompted by its growing reputation as a leader in aging research. At OMRF, I retained the title of Full Professor and in 2023 became the Department Chair of the Aging and Metabolism Research Program. My expertise is in skeletal muscle, aging, mitochondria, stable isotope labeling, proteostasis and drug and lifestyle (primarily exercise) interventions. My work with tracers and in muscle aging is nationally recognized and has led to many collaborations, extensive mentoring, and leadership positions. Our work is almost exclusively focused on prolonging the period spent in good health (i.e., healthspan) by targeting mitochondrial energetics and proteostatic maintenance. Specific ongoing projects in the lab include cell-type specific proteomic maintenance, how to improve skeletal muscle recovery in aged muscle after a period of disuse, how metformin has different effects on muscle mitochondria depending on overall metabolic health, and the DNA replication in myonuclei (a cell type previously thought to be post-mitotic). Along with my own research, I co-direct the Multiplexing Protein Analysis Core (MPAC) within the NIA-funded Oklahoma Nathan Shock Center and am part of the leadership to help direct the Center’s efforts. I am also involved in leadership and activities of the Oklahoma Center for Cellular Metabolism (NIH COBRE), and the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center.