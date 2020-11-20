After receiving a B.A degree from Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, Dr. Lee went on to obtain a Doctor of Medicine degree from Case Western University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He did a Pediatric Residency at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, and completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Lee came on board at the Vaccine Testing Center in 2015.