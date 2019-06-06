Dr. Benjamin L. Ruddell (Ben), Ph.D., P.E., is a Professor and Director of the School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems at Northern Arizona University, the President of Ruddell Environmental consulting, the Director of the National Water-Economy Project (NWEP) and the Director of the FEWSion project. His PhD is in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His professional experiences are in the fields of civil engineering, water resources, systems analysis, ecology/ecohydrology, and engineering research and education in an interdisciplinary university setting. He works with a variety of federal, local, and private partners to accomplish cutting-edge projects. His research interests fall broadly in the area of the quantification and management of complex coupled natural-human systems, including regional water and climate systems strongly influenced by the human economy and society- such as in cities, energy, and agriculture. His professional goals are the advancement of the science and management of complex systems, and excellence in education in a university setting.
In fact, the U.S. supply chains are proving resilient in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, though there are points of concern that decision-makers, emergency managers and the public should consider, said Benjamin Ruddell.
“The city of the future will be smart and connected, and that includes connecting people with much more rapid and more accurate information about flooding in their community,” Ruddell said.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Ecohydrologic process networks: 1. Identification
|
137
|
2009
|
Micro-scale urban surface temperatures are related to land-cover features and residential heat related health impacts in Phoenix, AZ USA
|
110
|
2016
|
The food‐energy‐water nexus: Transforming science for society
|
85
|
2017
|
Heat-related deaths in hot cities: estimates of human tolerance to high temperature thresholds
|
68
|
2014
|
Quantifying the role of climate and landscape characteristics on hydrologic partitioning and vegetation response
|
66
|
2011
|
The role of hydrologic information in reservoir operation–learning from historical releases
|
64
|
2008
|
Water footprint of cities: A review and suggestions for future research
|
60
|
2015
|
Identifying scale‐emergent, nonlinear, asynchronous processes of wetland methane exchange
|
56
|
2016
|
Ecohydrologic process networks: 2. Analysis and characterization
|
56
|
2009
|
Convergence of microclimate in residential landscapes across diverse cities in the United States
|
55
|
2016
|
A multi-method and multi-scale approach for estimating city-wide anthropogenic heat fluxes
|
55
|
2014
|
Seasonal dynamics of a suburban energy balance in Phoenix, Arizona
|
53
|
2014
|
A multi‐scale analysis of single‐family residential water use in the phoenix metropolitan area
|
42
|
2014
|
Information driven ecohydrologic self-organization
|
40
|
2010
|
Reducing a semiarid city’s peak electrical demand using distributed cold thermal energy storage
|
39
|
2014
|
Moving towards a new urban systems science
|
37
|
2017
|
Hot playgrounds and children's health: a multiscale analysis of surface temperatures in Arizona, USA
|
35
|
2016
|
Embedded resource accounting for coupled natural‐human systems: An application to water resource impacts of the western US electrical energy trade
|
34
|
2014
|
Hydroinformatics: data integrative approaches in computation, analysis, and modeling
|
34
|
2005
|
Relationship between water withdrawals and freshwater ecosystem water scarcity quantified at multiple scales for a Great Lakes watershed
|
32
|
2013
On Tuesday in an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott blamed the outages on wind turbines and on the "Green New Deal." Rolling blackouts have ravaged Texas after a winter storm created a sudden spike in energy demand and hamstrung production of natural gas, coal, nuclear, and wind energy.
Northern Arizona University assistant professor Fatemeh Afghah is one of 40 recipients of the grant, given to foster creative basic research in science and engineering, enhance career development and provide opportunities for engineers to address military challenges in science and engineering.
Northern Arizona University professors Eck Doerry and Ben Ruddell are collaborating with water engineers in the city of Phoenix and Flagstaff for a pilot program that uses traffic cameras and crowd-sourced data to track and predict flooding during monsoon season.
