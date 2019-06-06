Benjamin Ruddell, PhD, PE

Northern Arizona University

Professor, School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, Northern Arizona University

Expertise: engineering ethicsModeling And Simulationmicroclimateseconomic valuationEcosystem ServicesEnergy ConservationData Analysisnatural resource managementEnvironmental Engineering

Dr. Benjamin L. Ruddell (Ben), Ph.D., P.E., is a Professor and Director of the School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems at Northern Arizona University, the President of Ruddell Environmental consulting, the Director of the National Water-Economy Project (NWEP) and the Director of the FEWSion project. His PhD is in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His professional experiences are in the fields of civil engineering, water resources, systems analysis, ecology/ecohydrology, and engineering research and education in an interdisciplinary university setting. He works with a variety of federal, local, and private partners to accomplish cutting-edge projects. His research interests fall broadly in the area of the quantification and management of complex coupled natural-human systems, including regional water and climate systems strongly influenced by the human economy and society- such as in cities, energy, and agriculture. His professional goals are the advancement of the science and management of complex systems, and excellence in education in a university setting.

In fact, the U.S. supply chains are proving resilient in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, though there are points of concern that decision-makers, emergency managers and the public should consider, said Benjamin Ruddell.

“The city of the future will be smart and connected, and that includes connecting people with much more rapid and more accurate information about flooding in their community,” Ruddell said.


Expert: The 'silver bullet' to the West's water crisis lies not in Lake Mead but in what we feed our cattle


15-Jun-2021 05:20:47 PM EDT

Data scientist available to discuss need for diverse supply chain after ransomware attack shuts down oil pipeline


10-May-2021 05:45:51 PM EDT

Supply chain expert available to discuss Biden's order to strengthen critical U.S. supply chains


26-Feb-2021 02:25:41 PM EST

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claim blaming the state's massive power outages on renewable energy is misleading

On Tuesday in an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott blamed the outages on wind turbines and on the "Green New Deal." Rolling blackouts have ravaged Texas after a winter storm created a sudden spike in energy demand and hamstrung production of natural gas, coal, nuclear, and wind energy.
18-Feb-2021 05:30:43 PM EST

Expert available to discuss potential impact on supply chains, especially fuel supply, from storms Marco and Laura


27-Aug-2020 07:05:55 AM EDT

Empty shelves not an indicator of a broken supply chain: Big data maps out critical U.S. supply chains amid COVID-19 pandemic


26-Mar-2020 12:55:09 PM EDT

Wireless networking researcher wins Air Force's Young Investigator Award for research into smart drones

Northern Arizona University assistant professor Fatemeh Afghah is one of 40 recipients of the grant, given to foster creative basic research in science and engineering, enhance career development and provide opportunities for engineers to address military challenges in science and engineering.
08-Nov-2019 04:50:27 PM EST

Informatics researchers leading the way in developing ‘smart city’ floodwater management

Northern Arizona University professors Eck Doerry and Ben Ruddell are collaborating with water engineers in the city of Phoenix and Flagstaff for a pilot program that uses traffic cameras and crowd-sourced data to track and predict flooding during monsoon season.
22-Jul-2019 12:05:19 PM EDT

How will the proposed tariffs affect your county?


06-Jun-2019 03:05:14 PM EDT

