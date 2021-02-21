Dr. R. Benjamin Saldaña, DO, FACEP Medical Director, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Centers Dr. R. Benjamin Saldaña is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He completed his medical training at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, completing a residency in emergency medicine at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center. He serves as assistant professor of clinical medicine with the Houston Methodist Institute for Academic Medicine and assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine with Weill Cornell Medicine, Texas A&M School of Medicine and Houston Methodist Hospital Emergency Department.