Benjamin Saldaña, DO, FACEP

Benjamin Saldaña, DO, FACEP

Houston Methodist

Medical Director, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Centers

Expertise: Emergency Medicine

Dr. R. Benjamin Saldaña, DO, FACEP


Medical Director, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Centers


 Dr. R. Benjamin Saldaña is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He completed his medical training at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, completing a residency in emergency medicine at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center. He serves as assistant professor of clinical medicine with the Houston Methodist Institute for Academic Medicine and assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine with Weill Cornell Medicine, Texas A&M School of Medicine and Houston Methodist Hospital Emergency Department.


 

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08141