Bennett Doughty, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Binghamton University, has been featured in Fast Company, Yahoo News and other publications for his insight into the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly the importance of community pharmacies in delivering the vaccine to rural Americans. His research interests primarily focus on the engagement of patients in substance use disorder treatment, particularly within the opioid epidemic. Current projects examine the integration of opioid use disorder treatment into primary care settings, patient preferences in deciding treatment as well as increasing treatment options in rural communities.