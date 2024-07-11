Dr. Lindaman is an assistant professor at Assistant Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Science at Tufts University School of Medicine and a faculty member in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program (Seattle), serving as their primary course director for the clinical neuroscience and neuromuscular practice management courses. Prior to joining Tufts, he served as the course director for the neurological rehabilitation courses at Drexel University. Clinically, he completed his neurological physical therapy residency at Thomas Jefferson University and Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in 2018. He worked as a full-time clinician for Good Shepherd Penn Partners (GSPP) University City in their outpatient site located in Philadelphia from 2018-2023, primarily working with a variety of neurological, orthopedic, and vestibular-related diagnoses. He also served as a clinical instructor. He is recognized by the APTA/Duke University as being vestibular rehabilitation competent. His research agenda is focused on clinical reasoning patterns along with student success within DPT education. Professionally, he has served as the chair of the neurological special interest group for the APTA Pennsylvania Chapter and as a House of Delegate. representative. He currently serves on the Committee of Content Experts (CCE) for the American Board of Physical Therapist Specialist to develop testing questions for the neurological clinical specialty exam.