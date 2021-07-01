Bernard (Bernie) W. Chang, M.D., Director of Baltimore’s Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Mercy, also leads The Breast Reconstruction and Restoration Center at Mercy. Dr. Bernie Chang is Board Certified in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery. He pioneered and advanced surgical treatment options like DIEP flap surgery for breast reconstruction. With a skilled and highly specialized team of doctors, Mercy's Plastic Surgery and Breast Reconstruction Centers are known as one of the Mid-Atlantic’s best in breast reconstruction and restoration, cosmetic medicine and plastic surgery. As the Assistant Director of The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy in Baltimore, Dr. Bernie Chang works closely with the Breast Center doctors to provide seamless care for those women who choose immediate breast reconstruction after breast surgery. The industry-leading expertise of Dr. Chang and the renowned reputation of the physicians of The Breast Center result in choices that women may not find elsewhere. With more than 20 years of medical experience, Dr. Chang offers women peace of mind in breast reconstruction and restoration. His quiet thoughtfulness and attention to the needs of his patients provide a calming touch that helps each woman focus on her treatment options and recovery. His expertise is in helping women reclaim their feminine form and personal self-esteem after a diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer. Women say they have regained their physical and emotional balance in the care of Dr. Chang. Dr. Chang has performed DIEP flap breast reconstruction surgery for decades and his leadership is widely known. DIEP flap breast reconstruction surgery is one of the most widely performed breast shaping options for women. Dr. Chang is also skilled in other microsurgical flap procedures including: DIEP flap SGAP flap & Bilateral SGAP Flap IGAP flap TUG flap Latissimus flap Dr. Bernie Chang’s surgical expertise attracts surgical fellows from across the nation to train in the renowned Fellowship Program at Mercy in breast reconstruction and surgical flap treatment options.