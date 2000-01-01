Bert Baumgaertner is an associate professor at University of Idaho. His research lies at the intersection of philosophy and the cognitive and social sciences. His approach to issues in these areas is informed by a computational perspective. The theory of computation continues to inform our understanding of the nature of knowledge, language and the mind, which have been Baumgaertner's primary areas of interest (you might call this, roughly, philosophy of artificial intelligence). His most recent work extends a computational methodology to include issues in social epistemology. Baumgaertner is also interested in a wide range of areas in both the humanities and the sciences, especially when they come in contact with computation and evolution.