Beth Livingston is a professor of management and entrepreneurship in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. She is an expert in gender dynamics in the office and how domestic and intimate partner violence impacts the workplace. She has partnered with Yves St. Laurent Beauty to develop a new online training initiative that helps people identify and provide assistance to women who are victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. The online modules help people identify the warning signs of intimate partner violence and provide strategies to help them. The training modules will be rolled out in September and can be used by businesses, social service agencies, schools, churches, and individuals.
Intimate partner violence is often perceived as a private occurrence. In reality, it affects virtually every aspect of a victim’s life, including their work life.
