Beth Livingston, PhD

University of Iowa Tippie College of Business

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Domestic AbuseDomestic ViolenceIntimate Partner ViolenceWorkplace ViolenceofficeviolenceWork and Family issueswork

Beth Livingston is a professor of management and entrepreneurship in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. She is an expert in gender dynamics in the office and how domestic and intimate partner violence impacts the workplace. She has partnered with Yves St. Laurent Beauty to develop a new online training initiative that helps people identify and provide assistance to women who are victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. The online modules help people identify the warning signs of intimate partner violence and provide strategies to help them. The training modules will be rolled out in September and can be used by businesses, social service agencies, schools, churches, and individuals.

Intimate partner violence is often perceived as a private occurrence. In reality, it affects virtually every aspect of a victim’s life, including their work life.

Title

Cited By

Year

Procedural justice, interactional justice, and task performance: The mediating role of intrinsic motivation

478

2009

Emotional responses to work-family conflict: An examination of gender role orientation among working men and women.

388

2008

Do nice guys—and gals—really finish last? The joint effects of sex and agreeableness on income.

284

2012

Charismatic and transformational leadership: A review and an agenda for future research

263

2006

Is the gap more than gender? A longitudinal analysis of gender, gender role orientation, and earnings.

238

2008

Perceived similarity, proactive adjustment, and organizational socialization

150

2011

Bargaining behind the scenes: Spousal negotiation, labor, and work–family burnout

76

2014

The odd one out: How newcomers who are different become adjusted.

40

2012

Not what you expected to hear: Accented messages and their effect on choice

28

2017

Building gender inclusivity: Disentangling the influence of classroom demography on classroom participation

18

2019

The dark side of high performance work systems: Implications for workplace incivility, work-family conflict, and abusive supervision

14

2016

Nationality diversity and leader–Member exchange at multiple levels of analysis: Test of a cross-level model

12

2019

The good manager: Development and validation of the managerial interpersonal skills scale

9

2021

When street harassment comes indoors: a sample of New York City service agency and union responses to street harassment

5

2012

Do you look like me? How bias affects affirmative action in hiring

3

2016

Changing Organizations for a Changing Workforce: Improving Work-Life Implementation and Adaptation

2

2019

Gender, Gender Norms, and National Culture: Global Work–Family at Multiple Levels of Analysis

2

2018

Shared Sisterhood™: Harnessing collective power to generate more inclusive and equitable organizations

1

2022

When Resolve Falters: Poor Fit with Adviser Reduces Benefits of Newcomer Proactive Personality

1

2018

Stigmatizing women in the workplace: The consequences of gendered labeling of aggression

1

2014

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

No Video

0.08196

