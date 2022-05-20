Bill Maurer, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Professor, Anthropology and Law

Expertise: Payments IndustryLawAnthropologyCryptocurrenciesMoney and Financeconsumer finance

Professor Maurer is a cultural anthropologist and sociolegal scholar. His most recent research looks at how professional communities (payments industry professionals, computer programmers and developers, legal consultants) conceptualize and build financial technology or “fintech,” and how consumers use and experience it. More broadly, his work explores the technological infrastructures and social relations of exchange and payment, from cowries to credit cards and cryptocurrencies. As an anthropologist, he is interested in the broad range of technologies people have used throughout history and across cultures to figure value and conduct transactions. He has particular expertise in alternative and experimental forms of money and finance, payment technologies, and their legal implications. He has published on topics ranging from offshore financial services to mobile phone-enabled money transfers, Islamic finance, alternative currencies, blockchain/distributed ledger systems, and the future of money.

He is the Director of the Institute for Money, Technology and Financial Inclusion (www.imtfi.uci.edu). From 2008-2018, he coordinated research in over 40 countries on how new payment technologies impact people’s well being. Highlights from IMTFI’s research were published in Money at the Margins: Global Perspectives on Technology, Financial Inclusion, and Design (with Smoki Musaraj and Ivan Small). Since 2018, IMTFI has been the Filene Center of Excellence in Emerging Technology. With Filene, Maurer has been exploring how fintech impacts the credit union movement, exploring topics ranging from algorithmic bias in consumer-facing applications of AI, to the often-ambiguous lessons fintech apps teach their users. His research has had an impact on US and global policies for mobile payment and financial access, and it has been been discussed in venues ranging from Bloomberg BusinessWeek to NPR’s Marketplace and the Financial Times.

Title

Cited By

Year

Mutual life, limited

793

2011

The anthropology of money

775

2006

“When perhaps the real problem is money itself!”: the practical materiality of Bitcoin

414

2013

Mobile money: Communication, consumption and change in the payments space

289

2012

Repressed futures: financial derivatives' theological unconscious

256

2002

Sanctioned identities: Legal constructions of modern personhood

227

1995

Anthropological and accounting knowledge in Islamic banking and finance: rethinking critical accounts

225

2002

Recharting the Caribbean: land, law, and citizenship in the British Virgin Islands

204

2000

Valuation studies? Our collective two cents

173

2013

How Would You Like to Pay?

159

2015

An emerging platform: From money transfer system to mobile money ecosystem

134

2011

‘Bridges to cash’: Channelling agency in mobile money

129

2013

Forget Locke?: From Proprietor to Risk-Bearer in New Logics of Finance

118

1999

Social payments: Innovation, trust, Bitcoin, and the sharing economy

114

2018

In the mirror: the legitimation work of globalization

108

2002

Retail electronic payments systems for value transfers in the developing world

105

2008

Globalization under construction: Governmentality, law, and identity

100

2003

Form versus substance: AAOIFI projects and Islamic fundamentals in the case of sukuk

92

2010

Pious property: Islamic mortgages in the United States

88

2006

A fish story: rethinking globalization on Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

85

2000

